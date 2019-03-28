Ag coalition recommends full funding for farm, stress assistance

A large coalition of farm groups is asking congressional appropriators for full funding of the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) for fiscal year 2020.

In a letter to the House and Senate appropriations leaders, the coalition, which includes the American Farm Bureau and the National Farmers Union, said, "The 2018 farm bill reauthorized the FRSAN, which provides grants for extension services, state departments of agriculture, nonprofit organizations and other entities to provide stress assistance programs to farmers, ranchers, farmworkers, and other agriculture-related occupations."

"Eligible programs include farm helplines and websites, training programs and workshops, outreach services, and home delivery of assistance. The $2 million provided for a pilot of the program in the FY 2019 appropriations bill will create an on-ramp to full program implementation.

"As the subcommittee develops the FY 2020 agriculture appropriations bill, we urge you to fully fund the FRSAN at $10 million. This funding will be critically important in meeting the needs of farmers and ranchers as they endure increasing financial and mental stress."

