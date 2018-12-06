Ag committees await scores as Peterson predicts filing, votes

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Senate Agriculture ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., told reporters Wednesday that they are still waiting for final scores on the farm bill from the Congressional Budget Office.

Roberts described the remaining scoring questions as "minor."

Stabenow sounded apologetic as she told reporters that the answer to the question of where the farm bill stands is that they are waiting for scores. But Stabenow also noted in CBO's defense that "it's a big bill."

Roberts and Stabenow spoke to reporters in the President's Room off the Senate floor after the committee met to vote on three of President Donald Trump's nominees for positions at the Agriculture Department.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., told reporters on Tuesday that he expects the bill to be filed Monday and to be voted on by the House Wednesday or Thursday, with the Senate to follow a day later, the Star Tribune reported.

"With any luck," Congress will pass the bill by the end of next week, Peterson said. But he added, "Knowing how things go around here, it may drag into the week after, whatever. But I think we are going to get the thing done before the end of the year, which is what I've been pushing for," the MinnPost reported.

–The Hagstrom Report