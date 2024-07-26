Ag Educator Matt Kreifels receives Award of Merit, NAYC’s highest honor

Matt Kreifels, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Practice at the University of Nebraska– Lincoln, and long-time ag educator, was recently selected by the members of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) to receive the Council’s highest honor. Screenshot-2024-07-26-at-12-18-40-Ag-Educator-Matt-Kreifels-receives-Award-of-Merit-NAYCs-highest-honor-IANR-News

Lincoln, Neb. —Matt Kreifels, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Practice at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and long-time ag educator, was recently honored by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) with the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute’s (NAYI) Award of Merit during a special luncheon at UNL’s East Campus Union. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) oversees NAYC and NAYI.

“Teaching agriculture is one of the best ways to make a positive impact on current and future ag educators,” said NAYC Advisor Christin Kamm. “Throughout his career, Matt Kreifels has mentored, encouraged, and inspired people to teach and be a part of the ag industry. This Award of Merit is a token of our appreciation to Matt for his constant support of agriculture, education, and the next generation of ag leaders.”

Kreifels holds degrees from UNL and Wayne State College and has served as the State Director of Agricultural Education and an FFA advisor. At UNL, he leads the agricultural education teacher preparation program, coordinates professional development for Nebraska agricultural education teachers, and manages the Nebraska Beginning Teacher program.

“Matt is dedicated, knowledgeable, and passionate about agriculture and makes a difference every day in the lives of ag educators across the state and country,” added Kamm. “We want to congratulate Matt on receiving this award and thank him for his dedication to the youth of Nebraska and the ag industry.”

Scholarships Awarded to Youth

Two $500 scholarships were awarded to recent graduates Ceiden Childears of North Platte and Levi Huffman of Maxwell, who participated in NAYI this year as returning delegates. Both plan to attend the University of Nebraska this fall and join CASNR.

NAYI is a week-long event for high school juniors and seniors interested in agriculture, featuring motivational speakers, ag education, networking, leadership experience, and career information. Now in its 53rd year, NAYI is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation.

Learn more about NAYC or NAYI at https://nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln