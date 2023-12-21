Ag employers file petition on H-2A rules

The National Council of Agricultural Employers (NCAE) has petitioned Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to amend the regulatory methodology for determining adverse effect wage rates in the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker Program.

“America’s farm and ranch families and American consumers continue to bear the brunt of the Department of Labor’s misuse of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Labor Survey and other nonfarm wage rates in establishing mandatory minimum wage rates in the H-2A program,” noted Michael Marsh, president and CEO of NCAE.

“The willful failure of the department in carrying out its mandate from the Immigration and Nationality Act of determining no adverse effect on the domestic workforce due to the employment of H-2A Temporary Workers must come to an immediate halt.

“American agriculture’s foreign competition has been the beneficiary of the DOL’s malign neglect of its responsibility, and this neglect jeopardizes U.S. national security.”

–The Hagstrom Report