Ag, food groups join NFTC alliance on steel and aluminum tariffs

Several agriculture groups have joined the Alliance for Competitive Steel and Aluminum Trade – a National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC) coalition of groups "deeply concerned" about the effects of the proposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump announced last week and the potential for foreign retaliation against the president's action.

"Our alliance represents some of the most competitive industries in the U.S. economy, and we are deeply concerned about the effects that these tariffs will have on industries and companies that use steel and aluminum," said Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council. "We are also concerned about the retaliation against America's most competitive exporters. This 'double whammy' of higher prices to our domestic producers and retaliation against our exporters will endanger tens of thousands of quality American jobs."

The NFTC released a policy paper with a list of all members of the coalition. Ag and food groups that joined the coalition include the American Soybean Association, the Beer Institute, the Grocery Manufacturers Association, the Midwest Food Processors Association, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, the National Pork Producers Council, the Pet Food Institute and U.S. Wheat Associates.

–The Hagstrom Report