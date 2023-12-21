Ag groups, Marshall urge Biden administration to reopen Texas rail crossings

The National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) and 45 other members of the Agricultural Transportation Working Group today requested the immediate opening of the international rail crossings at El Paso and Eagle Pass in Texas.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) announced Monday it would temporarily close the crossings “after observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains.”

In a letter sent today to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the ag leaders wrote, “The closure of the rail crossings is rippling back into the U.S. supply chain and having negative impacts on the U.S. economy. While we are sympathetic to the humanitarian needs on the U.S./Mexico border, the interconnectedness of the North American supply chain means the closure of rail crossings causes backups on the rail system as far north as the U.S./Canada border and hurts our economy.”

Nearly two-thirds of all U.S. agricultural exports to Mexico move via rail, the groups noted in the letter. Mexico was the United States’ second largest export market in 2022 with $28.5 billion in sales. Each day the crossings are closed, nearly 1 million bushels of grain exports are potentially lost along with export potential for many other agricultural products, the groups said.

Blocking U.S. ag exports to Mexico creates a real threat of food inflation and increased food insecurity in that country, the groups noted. Mexico’s livestock and poultry industry is already running low on feed, and Mexican livestock and poultry producers may need to depopulate animals for humanitarian reasons if these shipments continue to be blocked, they said.”

It is hard to understand how CBP would allow this to happen to the food chain of our neighbor and one of our closest trading partners,” the letter concluded. “We understand there is a migrant crisis, but a supply chain and potential food security crisis in Mexico can be avoided by reopening the international crossings. We urge you to take immediate action.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., took a much tougher stance.”The Biden administration’s approach to addressing the national security threats at our southern border has been ill-advised since he stepped foot in the Oval Office,” Marshall said in a news release. “Mexico remains one of the U.S.’s top trading partners and the destination for agricultural goods raised and produced in Kansas. Biden’s announcement to close two additional U.S.-Mexico rail crossings will have substantial and noticeable impacts on our state’s family farms and ranches. Targeting rail traffic that allows farmers to move goods and grain while looking the other way as millions of illegal immigrants flood into the interior of our country is a clear display of poor judgment.”

The American Association of Railroads said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has given no indication of when it will allow freight traffic to resume.”

Union Pacific and BNSF Railway interchange nearly two dozen trains per day with Ferromex via Eagle Pass and El Paso,” noted Trains.com, which published a map showing the various train routes that use Eagle Pass and El Paso as gateways to Mexico.

–The Hagstrom Report