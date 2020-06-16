Ag groups remind Trump to keep pushing on phase one agreement

A coalition of 192 agriculture groups today sent President Donald Trump a letter saying they appreciate his efforts on China trade, but reminding him that China’s imports of U.S. products are “below the pace needed to meet the phase one goals.”

In the letter, which was distributed by the North American Meat Institute, the coalition said, “While the current pace of U.S. agricultural exports to China is below the pace needed to meet the Phase One goals, American farmers, ranchers, and rural communities remain optimistic that the purchases under this agreement will accelerate and be fulfilled by China, and that as a result, the American agriculture sector will enjoy important market opportunities. This is especially important considering that U.S. net farm cash income in 2020 is projected to decline 9% or $11 billion from the prior year. In inflation-adjusted dollars, U.S. net farm cash income is down nearly 30% from the recent high in 2012.”

The letter includes details on the importance of exports to China for many agricultural sectors.

The groups also referred to Feeding the Economy, a study on the importance of agriculture to the American economy.

–The Hagstrom Report