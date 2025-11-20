Ag groups urge funding for OECD, ILO, FAO, WTO

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



A coalition of agriculture groups last week wrote Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., urging them to support “full U.S. engagement and funding for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), International Labour Organization (ILO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and World Trade Organization (WTO).”

The groups wrote that they “agree with the Trump administration on the need for reform in many of these organizations,” but that “without a strong U.S. voice in these institutions, there is a real risk that international policy norms could evolve in ways that conflict with U.S. priorities and create burdensome or misaligned obligations for American companies operating globally.”

The letter was released by the National Pork Producers Council.

-The Hagstrom Report