Ag In Color Drawing Contest deadline looms

The deadline is looming for the Montana Farm Bureau Ag in Color Drawing Contest for students in kindergarten through 6th grade. Teachers who participate in this contest will submit the drawings from their classroom directly to county Farm Bureau leaders.

Drawings are due to the county Farm Bureau by December 1 with judging completed by Dec. 20. The winning entries will be submitted to the MFBF office. The Women’s Leadership State Committee will select the state winners and announce the results in February 2022.

The ‘Ag in Color’ drawing contest is open to all students and educators across Montana.

The categories are:

Kindergarten- Farm Animals in Montana

Grade 1- Grown in Montana

Grade 2- Grains of Montana

Grade 3- Cattle in Agriculture

Grade 4- Noxious weeds in Montana

Grade 5- Safety on Montana Farms & Ranches

Grade 6- Agricultural-related Careers in Montana

Contest rules:

☑️Entries must be legible with clear printing on good quality paper.

☑️Paper Size– half letter/ a5 (5.5″ by 8.5″) Landscape (no need for margin)

☑️Paper weight—Card stock is encouraged. Please use heavier than standard printer paper.

☑️15 word maximum

☑️Slogan must include the word “Montana” (GRADE 3, omit “Montana” from slogan for cattle category)

☑️The student’s name, grade, school, school phone number, teacher’s name, teacher’s email & county must be printed neatly on the back of the drawing (provided labels can be affixed to back of each drawing.)

Entries must be submitted to the local county Farm Bureau Secretary (contact list online) by Wednesday, Dec. 1. See details, as well as corresponding lesson plans, at https://mfbf.org/Programs/MY-AG . Questions? Contact Rikki Swant, rikkis@mfbf.org .

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation