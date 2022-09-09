Ag In Color Drawing Contest open for 2022-2023

BOZEMAN, Montana—The Montana Farm Bureau Ag in Color Drawing Contest is underway for students in kindergarten through 6th grade. Teachers who participate in this contest must submit the drawings from their classroom directly to county Farm Bureau leaders.

Drawings are due to the county Farm Bureau by December 1 with judging completed by Dec. 20. The winning entries will be submitted to the MFBF office. The Women’s Leadership State Committee will select the state winners notify teachers in February and announce the results in March 2023. Winners will receive a prize package from Montana Farm Bureau, ag accurate materials for their teacher & classmates, and a classroom pizza party.

The ‘Ag in Color’ drawing contest is open to all students and educators across Montana.

The categories are:

* Kindergarten- Farm Animals in Montana

* Grade 1- Grown in Montana

* Grade 2- Grains of Montana

* Grade 3- Cattle in Agriculture

* Grade 4- Noxious weeds in Montana

* Grade 5- Safety on Montana Farms & Ranches

* Grade 6- Agricultural-related Careers in Montana

Contest rules:

– Entries must be legible with clear printing on good quality paper.

– Paper Size– half letter/ a5 (5.5″ by 8.5″) Landscape (no need for margin)

– Paper weight—Card stock is encouraged. Please use heavier than standard printer paper.

– 15 word maximum

– Slogan must include the word “Montana” (GRADE 3, omit “Montana” from slogan for cattle category)

– The student’s name, grade, school, school phone number, teacher’s name, teacher’s email & county must be printed neatly on the back of the drawing (provided labels can be affixed to back of each drawing.)

Entries must be submitted to the local county Farm Bureau Secretary (contact list online) by Thursday, Dec. 1. See details, as well as corresponding lesson plans, at https://mfbf.org/Programs/MY-AG . Questions? Contact Rikki Swant, rikkis@mfbf.org .

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation