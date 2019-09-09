Ag Land Transition & Estate Planning Workshops in Scottsbluff, Sidney, Ogallala

Nebraska Extension in is hosting Estate and Transition Planning workshops for ag landowners, ranchers and farmers in Scottsbluff, Sidney and Ogallala in late September and early October.

These workshops are designed to help anyone thinking about retiring, exiting, or transferring the farm or ranch business. They are free, and include lunch. Registration is requested to ensure adequate handouts and meals for participants.

Times, locations and registration details:

Scottsbluff, Sept. 30 at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center (PREC), 4502 Avenue I, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register call PREC at 308-632-1276.

Sidney, Oct. 1 at the Cheyenne County Community Center, 627 Toledo St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register call Cheyenne County Extension at 308-254-4455.

Ogallala, Oct. 2 at the Mid-Plains Community College, 512 E. B St. S. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register call Keith County Extension at 308-284-6051.

Speakers will be Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator working in Farm Succession/Transfer, and lawyer Katie Samples Dean.

Workshop topics include the importance of having a plan; proper family communications; proper family negotiations; needed end-of-life documentation; and estate planning options using wills, trusts, and other business entities.

Reactions from past participants can be summarized into one comment: Most participants wished that they had attended this workshop years earlier. For most people, retiring or passing the farm to the next generation is difficult to think about and is an admission of their own impending demise. However, it is a necessary step and with good planning can be made as painless as possible. The program gives a good outline of the process farm and ranch businesses need to take to start or re-start that process.

For more information or assistance about the program, contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension at 402-472-1771, or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu. These workshops are supported by Big Iron Auctions.

–UNL Extension