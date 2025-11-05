Ag outlook meeting in Scottsbluff to highlight markets, policy, finances

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Changes and uncertainty in agricultural finances, policy, and markets will continue to shape Nebraska’s farm economy in the years ahead. An upcoming presentation in Scottsbluff, hosted by the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, will help producers and agribusiness professionals.

“Cornhusker Economics: Ag Outlook” will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 5, at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, 4502 Ave. I.

The meeting will feature experts from the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Nebraska Farm Business, Inc., sharing updates on crop and livestock markets, farm finances, ag policy, and more. They will provide context and practical takeaways to help producers evaluate their risk management plans, adjust to changing conditions and position their operations for long-term success.

The meeting will also cover key tax provisions from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that affect agricultural operations, deductions, and planning for the 2025 tax year. Presenters will explore historical farm financial trends and what they see for the year ahead. A policy segment will cover farm program updates, including decisions and directions for producers on Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC).

Speakers will include financial and tax professionals, commodity marketing experts, an agricultural policy specialist, and other agricultural economists.

“Nebraska agriculture is facing a mix of opportunity and uncertainty,” said Jessica Groskopf, an extension agricultural economist at Nebraska. “With a new farm bill in development, it’s an important time to assess where markets, policy, and financial conditions are headed and how they fit into each operation.”

The meeting is free to attend. Registration is requested by Wednesday, Dec. 3, on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/outlook , or by calling the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center at 308-632-1230.

Funding for this program was provided by the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center: 2024- 2025 2024-70028-43552.