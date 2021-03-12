BEEF Brings the Good to Local Communities in March

Pierre, SD – National Agriculture Month, celebrated each March, recognizes the vital role agriculture plays across the country and in our local communities. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) knows the importance of a strong community, and the efforts that go towards having strong community ties which is why they are excited to announce their latest BEEF venture, the “Be the good with BEEF” campaign.

The campaign has been developed as a way to highlight beef’s role as a high-quality protein with the goal of building beef demand by empowering local community members. SDBIC President, Laurie Johnson believes the campaign is another great way to show support and appreciation to our local beef producers, consumers and communities.

“This last year has been remarkably tough, and instead of reflecting on the hardships our communities have been faced with, we want to focus on the GOOD in our communities and the year ahead of us.”

Starting March 14, 2021, the SDBIC is giving South Dakotans the opportunity to nominate their local community food charity organization. Three communities will be selected in a random drawing to win $500 in Beef Bucks Certificates. The drawing will take place on Thursday, March 18th with community presentations taking place on Saturday, March 20th.

The campaign will extend a step further with a 7 Day Be the Good with Beef Challenge, March 15-22, 2021. This opportunity allows local community members, organizations, such as 4-H Clubs and FFA Chapters, and others to get involved at the local level. Tag the South Dakota Beef Industry Council on your social media posts and you will automatically be entered in for a chance to win beef swag. #BeTheGoodWithBeef

“Let’s work together in getting Beef on the plate March 15- 22nd so that everyone has the opportunity to experience all it has to offer from essential nutrients to its great taste and flavor. Spend your weekend with a visit to your favorite steakhouse, fire up your grill and invite a friend, or donate some Beef Bucks and Beef Certificates. Join us this National Agriculture Month as BEEF gives back!”

South Dakota Beef Industry Council will share your posts throughout the March 19th weekend with 7 Day Challenge participants being placed in a random drawing on Tuesday, March 23rd in commemoration of National Ag Day.

To learn more about the BE THE GOOD WITH BEEF giveaway, the 7 Day Challenge, or to enter your local food charity, visit sdbeef.org or follow us on Facebook (@SDBeef) for more details.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program. For more information on the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.beefboard.org .

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council