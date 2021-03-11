Wyoming Board of Agriculture to Meet March 17

CHEYENNE (March 11, 2021) – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 via Zoom.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin at 8 am. During the meeting, the Board approve the minutes from the previous meeting, review the Board of Agriculture Policy Book changes, and cover any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Vacant, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda . Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

–Wyoming Board of Ag