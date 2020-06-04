Ag Pride 2020 | TSLN.com
Ag Pride 2020

How agriculture responded to COVID-19 by helping others.

More than just burger: Producers Partnership gives ranchers a way to support local communities
Safety at “Steak”: Restaurants adapt to COVID-19 restrictions
Food service: Local vendors innovate to survive
Repurposing for a purpose: Turning leftovers into lifesavers, businesses sew masks for healthcare professionals
Contributing to the Cause: Western industries support COVID-19 relief efforts
From spirits to sanitizer: Distilleries make hand sanitizer to deal with COVID-19 shortages
From vehicles to ventilators: Ford, GM gear up to manufacture medical equipment to combat COVID-19

