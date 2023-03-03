Ag student scholarships now available through Women in Agribusiness

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Scholarship program. The scholarships, funded by industry businesses, help defray the cost for agribusiness students to attend the annual Women in Agribusiness Summit, which this year will be held in Nashville, September 26-28.

Nearly 900 gather for the WIA Summit, now in its 12th year, to benefit from presentations on the latest trends, outlooks, and innovations in ag, and enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities with influential executives, and spot-on professional development workshops.

More than 125 students developing a career in the agribusiness industry – all full-time students from accredited colleges or universities where they are either an undergraduate, graduate or doctoral candidate – have benefited from the scholarship program since its start in 2014. Students hail from colleges all over the country, including Texas A&M University, University of Florida, Colorado State University and Iowa State University.

Last year, more than 20 industry businesses, such as Cargill, CHS and Smithfield (see the full 2022 list here ) signed on to be a WIA Student Scholarship Sponsor. Their support subsidizes registration and accommodation expenses for female students wishing to attend the Summit, allowing them to make important industry connections, evaluate career paths and grow in their knowledge of the industry.

Applicants must submit a resume, headshot and statement describing in detail their educational and career goals and how attending the WIA Summit will benefit this. Chosen recipients will receive:

Registration for the three-day Summit

Three nights shared lodging at a hotel (if needed)

Meals provided at the event

One-year WIA Membership, which provides access to conference content and member directory

To apply for a scholarship, fill out this form . Applications will be accepted through July 1, 2023.

For information on how your organization can sponsor a student, contact Carrie Vita at cvita@highquestpartners.com .

–Women in Agribusiness