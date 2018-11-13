Ag United for SD event to recognize Agvocate of Year

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Ag United for South Dakota will host its annual luncheon on Tuesday, December 11, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The luncheon will celebrate the work of hundreds of farmers and ranchers and agriculture industry professionals who volunteered throughout the year. The event will run from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 pm.

"From hosting tours and open houses to being adopted by classrooms across the state, farmers and ranchers are taking time out of their busy schedules to explain how they care for animals and raise crops," said Richard Vasgaard, president of Ag United. "Their efforts help people understand the role of modern agriculture in our state's communities, economy and dinner tables, and the annual luncheon is a great opportunity to show our appreciation."

The fifth annual "AgVocate of the Year" award will also be announced, recognizing an individual or family for their work in sharing their story of modern agriculture with the public. The award winner is chosen by Ag United's board of directors each year.

The keynote speaker at the event will be John Hinners, vice president of industry relations at the U.S. Meat Export Federation. John works on behalf of South Dakota farm and ranch families who produce beef, pork, and lamb, including hosting teams of international buyers visiting the U.S., and leading delegations to international markets to see firsthand the efforts in building demand. Hinners will share an update on export markets and the policies and trends that are impacting those markets.

Complimentary tickets are available for the event by registering online at http://www.agunited.org or calling 605-336-3622.

Visit http://www.agunited.com, South Dakota Farm Families on Facebook, or @SDFarmFamilies on Twitter for more information the annual meeting and other events.

–Ag United for South Dakota