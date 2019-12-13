Ag United for SD honors Adam Mohrauser

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Adam Mohrhauser was named the 2019 AgVocate of the Year by the board of directors for Agriculture United for South Dakota at the organization’s annual luncheon December 10 in Sioux Falls. The award was presented to Mohrhauser in recognition for his work in Ag United’s Adopt-A-Farmer program and other consumer outreach activities.

The sixth annual AgVocate award recognizes South Dakotans for their work in sharing their story of modern farming with the public.

Mohrhauser is the fifth generation to raise crops and livestock on land homesteaded by his great-great grandparents. He and his father Gilbert, raise corn, soybeans, oats, alfalfa and cover crops on farmland between Hartford and Crooks, northwest of Sioux Falls. They also about 120 beef cows that calve in January and February each year. Adam and his wife, Ye, have a daughter, Chanel, 9.

Mohrhauser has participated in the Adopt-A-Farmer program with Ag United since 2015. He communicates with fourth grade classrooms in schools located in Humbolt, Mitchell, and Harrisburg providing regular video updates about activities on the farm. He has worked with more than 600 students during his time as an adopted farmer. He has also participated in Ag United consumer outreach activities including the Sioux Falls Beef Crawl and farm tours.

In addition to his volunteer activities with Ag United, Mohrhauser serves on the Lyons Township Board, Sioux Basin Cattlemen board, Minnehaha County Planning and Zoning Commission, St George’s Knights of Columbus board and volunteers for Minnehaha County 4-H and Tri Valley FFA Alumni.

“Adam’s work as a community volunteer and leader is a tremendous example of the positive impact that farmers and ranchers have on communities across the state,” said Richard Vasgaard, Centerville farmer and president of the Ag United board of directors. “We appreciate his commitment and service.”

The keynote address at the luncheon was delivered by Joe Fiala, Community Development Director for the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Fiala shared the department’s priorities and highlighted the critical role that agriculture plays in South Dakota’s economy and economic development efforts.

Ag United marked its 15th year of supporting South Dakota farm and ranch families and rural communities at the event. Since its founding, Ag United has enabled nearly 35,700 consumers to visit South Dakota farms and connected with more than 10,400 students though Adopt-A-Farmer and National Ag Week programs. In addition, Ag United staff have assisted families in 32 counties with permitting and zoning issues. Visit http://www.agunited.com, South Dakota Farm Families on Facebook, or @SDFarmFamilies on Twitter for more information on the annual luncheon or Ag United’s activities.

Ag United was developed through a collaboration of farm organizations that support livestock production and development and includes the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, South Dakota Dairy Producers, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, South Dakota Poultry Industries Association and the South Dakota Soybean Association.

–Ag United for South Dakota