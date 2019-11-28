Aggies show ranch horses in Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. – The NCTA Aggie Ranch Horse riders recently brought awards home to Curtis, Nebraska.

“The show last weekend was huge with close to 300-plus entries,” said Joanna Hergenreder, Ranch Horse team coach and associate professor with the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

“It was great to hear how big the show has become compared to previous years,” Hergenreder said of the CoWN Winterfest for Colorado Wyoming Nebraska Stock Horse Association.

Madisyn Cutler of Elsie, Nebraska, rode her gelding, Leftys Sanchita, to fourth place overall among 12 rides in the Collegiate Limited/Intermediate division. She won second in reining, fourth in ranch pleasure, and was sixth in both cow work and ranch trail categories.

In December, the Wallace High School graduate wraps up her second year studying livestock industry management at NCTA to return to the Cutler family’s ranching enterprise.

“Madisyn will be truly missed by not only the Ranch Horse team but the animal science division itself,” said Huntra Christensen, assistant coach. “She is actually taking what she has been learning in the classroom out into the real world, back to her operation.”

Damian Wellman of Prairie View, Kansas competed aboard a Cutler-owned horse, Legend Nic, in the largest contestant category, Collegiate Novice.

The third-year student in livestock industry management captured first in reining, sixth in cow work, and eighth place in both ranch pleasure and ranch trail. Wellman placed second overall among 16 riders in Collegiate Novice.

Freshman Annie Bassett of Ogallala and her mare, Annabelle, competed in two events for her first time as an NCTA Aggie. She finished 10th in ranch trail and 11th in ranch pleasure in Collegiate Novice.

Hergenreder appreciates a fourth student, Jessica Burghardt, for working as the “ground support” to the team. The sophomore veterinary technology major is from South Dakota.

“Jessica was essential to the trip and will apply all that she learned to her horse for the spring semester,” Hergenreder said.

See https://ncta.unl.edu/equine-industry-management for details on NCTA equine and Ranch Horse programs, e-mail Hergenreder at jhergenreder2@unl.edu or call 308-367-5291.

–NCTA