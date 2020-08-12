AGJA Scholarship Winners Announced at Route 66 Classic

An integral piece of the American Gelbvieh Foundation’s (AGF) mission is directed toward youth development. Each year the AGF plays a huge role in providing deserving American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) members with scholarships to further their education.

This year, a total of five AGF scholarships totaling $4,000 were announced at the 2020 AGJA Route 66 Classic awards banquet, held in Springfield, Missouri. The 2020 scholarship recipients include: Grace Vehige, Billings, Missouri, $1,000 Earl Buss Memorial Scholarship; Gabrielle Hammer, Wallace, Kansas., $1,000 Lennes Hall Memorial Scholarship; Brooke Nowack, Bland, Missouri, AGJA $750 Scholarship; Rachelle Anderson, Jamestown, Kansas, AGJA $750 Scholarship; and Danielle Stock, Waukon, Iowa, AGJA $500 Scholarship.

Grace Vehige, daughter of Tom and Stacy Vehige, was selected to receive the $1,000 Earl Buss Memorial Scholarship. Grace will enter graduate school at Texas Tech University this fall to continue her studies in agricultural communication. In May 2020, Grace graduated summa cum laude with honors distinction from University of Arkansas. Grace also spent the spring 2020 semester in Rome, Italy, at the University of Arkansas Rome Center as the first Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences student to participate in the semester-long program. Along with her role as AGJA president, she was active in Agriculture Communicators of Tomorrow, the Agriculture Future of America organization, and Sigma Alpha-Iota Chapter agricultural sorority.

The $1,000 Lennes Hall Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Gabrielle Hammer, daughter of Lyle and Christy Hammer. Gabrielle is currently a sophomore at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, and is pursuing a physical therapist assistant degree. From there, Gabrielle plans to transfer to Fort Hays State University to complete a degree in health and human performance before finishing with a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Gabrielle has been a member of the AGJA and the Kansas Gelbvieh Junior Association for 10 years.

Brooke Nowack, daughter of Jared and Caisie Nowack received an AGJA $750 scholarship. Brooke, an incoming freshman, will attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma, in the fall. During her time at Owensville High School in Owensville, Missouri, Brooke was active in FFA, honor society, basketball ,and spent four years on the student council, including two years as class president. She was also the president of the Bourboise 4-H Club for six terms and received recognition for a decade of membership. Brooke is also a director on the AGJA board.

Rachelle Anderson, daughter of Robert and Charlotte Anderson received the other AGJA $750 scholarship. Rachelle will attend Northwest Missouri State University as a freshman in the fall majoring in animal sciences. While at Concordia High School in Concordia, Kansas, she served as the FFA president for two years, was the team captain in scholars bowl, trumpet line captain in the band, and the co-captain on the softball team. Rachelle was also elected to the AGJA board at the 2020 AGJA Route 66 Classic.

Danielle Stock, daughter of Mark and Stacy Stock, was selected to receive an AGJA $500 scholarship. Danielle is a junior majoring in animal science and genetics at Iowa State University (ISU). In addition to being the AGJA ex-officio for 2020-2021, she serves as a College of Agriculture and Life Sciences ambassador at ISU and is a ISU Veterinary Program for Intercity College Students Mentor at the ISU Beef Teaching Farm, along with involvement in various agricultural related clubs on campus. Danielle also received the Mary Zillinger Cates scholarship, presented by the Murray family, Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

George Weber, Lamar, Missouri, son of Jerry and Angela Weber received the Patti Kendrick Memorial scholarship. George will begin his college career this fall as an incoming freshman at Crowder College, Neosho, Missouri, majoring in agricultural business. During his time at Lamar R-1 High School, George was active in FFA where he held various leadership positions and received his State FFA Degree this spring. He also lettered in football during Lamar’s reign as two-time state champion, and was a member of the archery and golf teams.

Both the Kendrick and Zillinger Cates scholarships are awarded separate from the AGF-funded scholarships but are recognized during the AGJA junior classic banquet.

Congratulations to all award recipients. We wish you well in your future endeavors!

The American Gelbvieh Junior Association is the junior division of the American Gelbvieh Association. The AGJA provides members up to 21 years of age the opportunity to participate in youth activities.

–American Gelbvieh Junior Association