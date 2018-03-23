Agricultural emergency response training meeting planned in Torrington

A meeting to train for and improve planning for agricultural emergencies in the Goshen County area is Thursday, March 29, in Torrington, Wyo.

The free training is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Goshen County 4-H Building at 7078 Fairgrounds Road. The program is a collaborative effort between the Goshen County emergency manager and University of Wyoming Extension, said Scott Cotton, extension educator and delegate to the Extension Disaster Education Network.

He said the training is focused toward agricultural producers, law enforcement, firefighters, public health officials, county commissioners, veterinarians and others related to agriculture or emergency management.

The meeting addresses blizzards, floods, wildfires, disease outbreaks, truck accidents and other incidents.

The program includes:

* Disaster issues for individual areas/counties.

Recommended Stories For You

* Livestock transportation response.

* Information from the emergency manager.

* Animal identification and diseases related to disasters.

* FEMA training on disease outbreaks at fairs and exhibitions.

The program is one of several this spring across Wyoming. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Wyoming Wool Growers Association are among groups supporting the meetings that look at agriculture in individual counties to develop better emergency mitigation efforts, said Cotton.

The seminar includes FEMA certified exercises for emergency responders and peace officer credit hours. Registration is requested by noon March 28. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com and type in Torrington, Wyoming, in the "City or location" search field to find the event.

Contact Cotton at 307-235-9400 or secotton@natronacounty-wy.gov for more information.

–UNL Extension