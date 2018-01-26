Agricultural tile drainage design workshop set

The workshop will focus on planning and designing agricultural tile drainage systems.

Producers, landowners, consultants, drainage contractors, government agency staff, water resource managers and others interested in subsurface drainage and water table management systems will have an opportunity to learn more at a one-day tile drainage design workshop March 7 in Fargo.

It will be held in Loftsgard Hall, Room 380, on the North Dakota State University campus. The NDSU Extension Service organized the workshop.

The workshop will focus on planning and designing agricultural tile drainage systems, including water management structures and lift stations. The course content will be taught in four design sessions. Participants will be able to do exercises to reinforce the concepts presented.

"Proper design of a tile project is critical to the future performance of the system," says Tom Scherer, NDSU Extension agricultural engineer and one of the event's organizers. "When we think about tile drainage, we also must consider managing the amount of water leaving the field. Fortunately, we can use pumps and control structures for water management."

Workshop topics will include:

Recommended Stories For You

Drainage design fundamentals such as important soil properties, drainage coefficient, outlet considerations, layout and pipe sizing

Drainage design tools

Review of the design of an example tile project

Tile drainage lift station concepts and design

Agronomic and conservation drainage concepts

A team design project

"Crops do not like saturated conditions," says Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist and workshop co-organizer. "Having the field tiled, with the option to control the water table, will give farmers options to reduce production risk due to excess water."

The registration deadline for the workshop is March 4. The fee is $100 and includes lunch, course materials, refreshments and a parking pass. The workshop is limited to 44 participants, so on-site registration will not be available on the day of the event. Register online at http://bit.ly/2BE53hX.

–NDSU