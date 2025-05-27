AgriCULTURE 2025 | BUSY AS A BEE 

Alexa Schneider is the vice-president of the St. Cecelia High School (Hastings, Neb.) FFA chapter. | Courtesy Photo XS1pbDnI

Alexa Schneider’s business is buzzing.

She’s the owner of three bee hives, as part of her FFA SAE (Supervised Ag Experience) as a junior at St. Cecilia High School in Hastings, Nebraska.

Alexa has been a beekeeper for the past three years, the hives a gift from Bill and Judy Weston of Juniata, Nebraska, who taught her how to take care of the bees and harvest the honey.

About every two weeks, Alexa checks on the hives, which are about a seven-mile drive from her house. They are kept on an organic plot of land owned by the Weeks Family Farm, Ryan and Kristi Weeks. If it storms, she makes sure to check on them, giving them a couple of days to calm down after the storm.

Alexa harvests the honey as well, last year harvesting twice, which is more than normal, she said. Last year, she got about 83 pints of honey, and the Westons have taught her how to process it.

“We take the frames from each box, cut the uneven honeycomb off, and put it in the centrifuge.” It is spun for about five minutes, to separate the wax from the honey, then it goes through three strainers to strain out any foreign objects. It strains into a five-gallon bucket, and from there, poured into jars and labeled.

The honey sells quickly, to local people, and she’s done no advertising except for word of mouth. “I have a lot of moms that love cooking with honey,” she said. She’s just started a Facebook page, “Holy Honey” (https://www.facebook.com/people/Holy-Honey/61561247085431/ ), to publicize her product.

Alexa has been stung five times in the three years she’s worked with the hives. She’s discovered she is allergic to the stings; she swells up and carries an epi-pen, in case she’d get stung in the neck and her throat would swell, making it hard for her to breathe.

This spring, when she uncovered the hives after the winter, all the bees were dead, and she found mites in the hives.

Last fall, she treated the hives for mites, “but the bees didn’t like it,” she said. Different types of mites are harmful to bee colonies, and it’s hard to know which type your hive might have. “It’s different with each season, like different viruses. You don’t know what kind of mite will come, so you take a good guess (on a treatment) and go for it.” The mites are visible; they look like the tiny black “pirate” bugs that bite humans in the fall.

The loss of the bees was “devastating,” she said. “Bill and Judy were proud of this hive. It was one of the best hives they’d ever had.”

She purchased new bees as replacements.

Honey has health benefits, like helping with allergies and tremors, and can have different flavors, depending on what pollen the bees are gathering. Alexa noticed that one of her previous hives was close to apple trees, and it had a hint of apple taste to it. The spring honey she’s harvested is clearer and sweeter than the fall honey she’s harvested. She also checks for water content with a refractometer; how fast honey crystalizes depends on its water content.

With her earnings, Alexa has bought beekeeping equipment, including a beekeeping suit for her advisor (who is scared of the bees, Alexa said, but has been very helpful with her SAE and paperwork). And she plans on starting a scholarship at her school for kids who join FFA but don’t have the funds to buy a jacket.

“Kids don’t join (FFA) because they can’t afford the jackets,” she said. “I don’t want that to hold them back.”

Having the beekeeping SAE project has been a good learning experience for her, she believes, not just in what she’s learned about bees, but in the skills she’s gained.

FFA “has benefitted me with my speaking,” she said. She’s done creed and public speaking for her chapter. “It’s helped me grow out of my comfort zone in meeting new people.”

The FFA chapter at St. Cecilia High School is only four years old and has had a different teacher and advisor each year, and that’s been a struggle for students. But they have adjusted, and are trying to build the program.

Alexa is vice president of her chapter and received her state degree this spring; she is the first student at St. Cecilia High School to earn a state degree. She credits her ag teacher, Miss Ellie Stohlmann, with helping. “She’s helped me a lot,” she said.

Being a part of FFA helps kids grow, too. “In a small school, sports is a big thing. You may not be the most athletic, but it doesn’t matter in FFA. It’s what you put your mind to. What you put into it is what you’ll get out of it.”

Alexa is thankful to the Westons for their guidance and advice. “They’ve helped me understand and taught me a lot of what to expect with bees. They taught me how to be comfortable with them; they’ve helped me share my knowledge.”

This past year, Alexa bought an observation hive, which allows the frames and the bees to be seen through a glass pane. She took it to elementary schools, showing students and teaching them about bees.

She also competed at the Nebraska State Fair in the FFA division, winning reserve grand champion for her beekeeping story.

After high school, she’d like to go into the medical field or become an ag teacher.

Alexa loves the bees and the opportunities they have given her.

“Truthfully, I really enjoy experiencing different people, and they’ve helped me experience new things.”

Alexa is the daughter of Scott and Cheryl Schneider.