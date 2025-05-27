AgriCulture 2025 | Simple and Sweet: Cows and Co. Creamery brings European traditions to North Dakota 

In March, 2025, Maartje Murphy was named among this year’s “The Women You Need to Know in North Dakota Business” by the Greater North Dakota Chamber. Her business, Cows and Co. Creamery, creates European style gelato, Gouda cheese and other dairy treats using milk from the family’s operation, Van Bedaf Dairy. cows-and-co2

Maartje Murphy is making a sweet success of her fledgling business, Cows and Co. Creamery, near Carrington North Dakota. In just seven years, the demand for her hand crafted dairy products has spread across the state and beyond.

Murphy’s parents, Corne and Conny Van Bedaf, took over each of their respective families’ dairy farms in the Netherlands when they married, milking about 50 cows. But as their own family grew, opportunities were not available to expand.

“The Netherlands is a very small country with lots of people, and there is not a lot of land to grow,” Murphy said.

In 2001, Van Bedafs moved their young family, including sons Piet and Dries, and daughter Maartje, to Alberta. There they built a dairy and milked 150 to 200 cows. By 2008, their sons were wanting to become a part of the business, and again, the need to expand presented itself.

“They ended up in Carrington, North Dakota, where I went to school throughout high school,” Murphy said. “I went to college for nursing, but always knew I wanted to be a part of the farm, just not necessarily a farmer.”

Murphy didn’t want to take a position from one of her brothers, but was inspired to “make something fun with milk from the family cows.”

On-farm cheesemakers are common in the Netherlands, as are on-farm gelato shops.

“This was the inspiration for our on-farm shop,” she said.

Seven years ago, she started making gelato in half of the garage which they remodeled to accommodate the process.

“We are unique to North Dakota,” she said. “We are the only on-farm creamery in North Dakota making gelato, bottling milk and making Gouda cheese.”

Murphy was still working full-time as a nurse, so they started small. With a gelato cart imported from Italy, they started serving gelato at farmers’ markets and other events in the area.

“It was a way to get started with our little hobby, test out the market, and do something fun on my days off,” she said.

Since then, the business has outgrown the garage. Casey and Maartje purchased a farmstead near the Van Bedaf Dairy, where they make gelato, gouda cheese, cheese curds, and yogurt, and bottle A2/A2 milk for their customers. Ninety-nine percent of their business is direct to consumer sales.

Cows and Co. Creamery Café is open a couple of times a month and an honor system store on the farm is open daily. Brewhalla in Fargo keeps Cows and Co. products in stock: gelato, Gouda, cheese curds, cream line milk, chocolate milk, yogurt, and 12 flavors of scoop gelato.

“It’s a nice outlet in the metro area where people can get milk products from North Dakota cows,” Murphy said. “It’s a way to get people from the city to get to know who we are, come out to farm, and see what we do.”

Murphy has felt “growing pains” throughout her business journey with gelato and cheese making, as it’s been a small team involved and a lot of doing everything themselves.

“It’s challenging to try to keep up with the demand for our products and juggle family life,” she said. “We’re ready to bring on more hands.”

The Van Bedaf family has always been passionate about dairy farming.

“My parents and my brothers work very hard to make sure our cattle are happy and healthy and produce high quality milk,” Murphy said.

In nearly 40 years, since they started dairying as newlyweds, Corne and Conny have not missed a year of receiving high quality milk awards. Retailing milk directly to consumers was a way of adding value to their farm. Although the majority of the milk from the Van Bedaf dairy goes to Bongards Creamery in Minnesota, the demand for their non-homogenized “creamline” A2/A2 milk, bottled on the farm, is growing across North Dakota. The milk is low temperature vat pasteurized “the old-fashioned way,” not ultra-pasteurized as most milk is.

“A1” and “A2” denote genetic variants of beta-casein, a protein found in cow’s milk. Research is indicating that the A2 variant may have health benefits, and may be easier to digest, including for lactose intolerant individuals.

Offering A2/A2 milk is another way for Cows and Co. to do something different from the mainstream. Research is showing that the A2 protein in milk may be easier to digest than the A1 protein. The family shifted the dairy’s breeding program to A2/A2 genetics seven years ago, and started bottling milk for their customers about a year ago. Customers and family members have noticed a difference.

“I don’t know if there is enough research yet to say it’s a fact, but we do have a lot of customers who say they haven’t been able to drink milk in years, and they have been able to drink ours with no problems. We have some family members ourselves who have really benefited. It’s another way we can stand out.”

Meeting the standards of a highly regulated dairy industry is a challenge, but rightfully so, Murphy said.

“We want it to be clean and we want people to be confident in the products they purchase from us. The state has been good to work with.”

Even though they started small, the business required a big investment, but as consumer demand grows, “the biggest challenge for us is just trying to keep up with the demand without losing our brains,” she said.

Gouda cheese was an easy choice for Murphy among all the possibilities of different kinds of cheese to make.

“Gouda is a traditional Dutch cheese, made all over the Netherlands,” she said. “There are over 300 on-farm Gouda cheese makers in the Netherlands, an area that would fit three times in the state of North Dakota but with 17 million people. Gouda cheese is very popular there, and we wanted to bring back that tradition.”

They offer “young Gouda” – soft textured, mild flavored cheese aged for eight weeks, and cheeses aged longer to develop fuller flavors. “Reserve Gouda” –a cheese aged for over three years –has a semi-hard texture and strong, nutty flavor. Gouda cheese is unique in several ways: the cheeses are soaked in a salt brine, formed in wheels and waxed before aging. Cows and Co. Gouda ages on pine planks sourced from the Netherlands in a temperature and humidity controlled aging room. They also make several varieties of flavored Gouda and offer fresh cheese curds.

Murphy said one of the biggest challenges to retail marketing is “finding time to do it.” Currently all of her marketing is done on her social media pages and website, and this is enough to keep the business growing without advertising anywhere else.

“What we’re doing works; I can barely keep up!” she said.

Taking a photo and posting to social media adds an extra step to every process, and Murphy said she’s “a perfectionist: I want it to look nice.”

Business has increased to the point that she’s thinking about adding a team member who would be specifically responsible for this part of the job.

There is only so much time in a day, and only so many hands to do the work. The Cows and Co. team is small, but they enjoy working together.

“We treat our employees like family,” Murphy said. We have been blessed with really good help, and we couldn’t do it without them.”

The creamery café is open every other Saturday throughout the year, with a few added hours in the summer. They keep the menu small and simple.

“When we’re open, people are coming from all over, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. People are driving several hours to come. Other businesses in the town of Carrington have noticed an increase in sales when we’re open. Giving back to the community in that way is one of our goals too; they’ve been so supportive of us.”

Reservation-only dinners are the latest development at the creamery café.

“We serve a multi-course meal, and both times we have done it, tickets sold out within two minutes of when they went on sale,” Murphy said. “We’re hoping to do more this summer. It’s a chance to have a more intimate environment and see our customers at a slower pace.”

They may not be a typical restaurant, but Murphy and her team have enjoyed creating new menu items.

“We’ve pulled off some pretty awesome dinners,” she said.

Brad, their cook, is a self-taught chef. His wife, Tara, also helps out when the café is open. Their daughter, Sophie, expressed her desire to become a pastry chef after she graduated from high school in a neighboring town.

“She worked here about a year and a half and recently finished pastry school in France,” Murphy said. After Sophie completes an internship, she plans to return to Cows and Co. later this summer.

“Having her making pastries here will be a fun way to have more options,” Murphy said.

The inspiration for the café also came from the Netherlands, where it’s common to find on-farm cheese makers and gelato shops.

“They will have a patio where people can come and sit and get a scoop of gelato and enjoy it,” Murphy said. “We wanted people to come visit the farm, enjoy a good, wholesome scoop of gelato, and hear the birds singing. My husband and I both like coffee, so that’s another reason why thought it would be fun to have a coffee shop and café.”

On days the creamery café is open, Piet van Bedaf guides farm tours.

“People are so excited about seeing the dairy farm,” Murphy said. “They’ll say, ‘I was a dairy farmer,’ or ‘My parents were dairy farmers.’ It brings them back to those days. It’s very special; they never forget, and it’s fun to see them light up and say, ‘Oh my goodness, when we milked cows, we brought cream cans to the creamery.’ It was not that long ago, but the change is drastic.”

School children are also welcome to come to the farm for field trips, and Piet posts YouTube videos of the farm and what goes on to help educate the public about dairy farming. His passion for the animals is palpable.

“Mom always says, ‘If we don’t tell the story, somebody else will, whether true or false.’ We want people to be able to come. We’re always open and transparent about why we do things and how we do them. It’s good for people to have someone they can talk to face to face about dairy farming.”

Farmers and others in the ag industry need to be willing to answer questions about food production, Murphy believes.

“It is important to take the time and share our stories about why we do what we do and why we love it,” she said.

The business is certainly small by industry standards, but “it feels big” compared with where Murphy started.

“We wouldn’t fill all the grocery stores in North Dakota with the milk that we bottle,” she said. “We want to keep it as straight to the consumer as possible and this does come with challenges. Do people really want to come to a parking lot in Bismarck to pick up their orders?”

Murphys will find a way to make it happen while still keeping it cost effective for their growing business, even if it means going back to old-style door-to-door delivery.

Murphy’s goal is to get her products directly into the hands of consumers without relying on a middle man. This does come with challenges, but reduces the risk of gelato melting, getting re-frozen, and in the process, losing the amazing texture and flavor they work so hard to create.

“We take pride in our gelato and cheese and want to be the ones that put it into the hands of our customers,” she said. I may be biased, but we really do have a good product. Our gelato is unique. It is fun to see the notes that are left when people send it as gifts, to be part of that joy in other peoples’ lives.”

If the challenges are great, the rewards are greater for Murphy.

“Being an entrepreneur come with hard work and sacrifice, but it also comes with flexibility if I need time off to spend with my kids,” she said. “Being able to provide good, wholesome products to people, giving them an opportunity to meet the cows and meet producers, serving them gelato –a treat that brings a smile to their faces, and having people be excited about sharing our story is awesome to see.”

In March, 2025, Maartje Murphy was named among this year’s “The Women You Need to Know in North Dakota Business” by the Greater North Dakota Chamber. According to the organization, these women are chosen for “their proactive approach and exceptional leadership.

“Recognizing these outstanding women is about more than individual success—it’s about celebrating the impact they have across North Dakota’s business landscape. These honorees are admired by their peers, both inside and outside their organizations, for their leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Their achievements inspire others and contribute to the strength and growth of our industries and communities,” said Amanda Remynse, GNDC Vice President, Strategic Engagement.