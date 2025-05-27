AgriCULTURE 2025 | A Meat Movement: New Businesses Thriving Post-Pandemic New Faces of American Meat 

Because ranching and riding have always been an integral part of the Scott family’s life, S Ranch Meats’ founding was a natural extension of the family’s existing passions. The family loves being involved in every step, from raising the calves to delivering the final product to customers. This hands-on approach ensures that the beef they provide is of the highest quality, reflecting our family’s dedication and hard work. 6_oRThNk

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. food supply chain saw a dramatic shake-up — one that paved the way for a surge in locally sourced, direct-to-consumer meat businesses.

According to a 2021 report by the Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network, the number of new or expanding meat processing operations surged during and after the pandemic, with over $200 million in public investment aimed at supporting local food resilience.

From increased consumer demand to changing laws that allowed more flexibility in meat processing and shipping, the landscape for small, local meat businesses has changed dramatically since 2020. Discussed in the USDA Agri-Food Supply Chain Assessment, pre-pandemic regulations posed challenges for small meat producers, particularly the requirement that meat sold across state lines be processed at USDA-inspected facilities. This was a significant hurdle for many small farms relying on local, state-inspected processors. Even more, pandemic-induced closures of large packing houses exposed gaps in the supply chain, prompting legislative responses.

Responses have included the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program that has provided grants to help eligible processors expand their capacity, encouraging competition and sustainable growth. The Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transactions Act was introduced to allow state-inspected meat to be sold across state lines through e-commerce, providing small producers with more options to market directly to consumers. State-level legislation, such as grants awarded in Nebraska to small meat processors through the Independent Processor Assistance Program, have also given more flexibility to custom processors.

These changes have sparked a movement for local meat producers — particularly those who raise, process and ship their own products directly to customers’ doors. From Montana to South Dakota and beyond, ranch families are opening new butcher shops, launching shipping operations and building community through local meat. While challenges and regulations persist, this trend represents a return to roots and a glimpse into the future of how the U.S. sources its food.

Post-pandemic, one thing became clear: Americans care more than ever about where their food comes from.

Ranch to Table: S Ranch Meats, Montana

Before the pandemic, there were very few local, USDA-certified butcher shops in rural states like Montana, leaving producers with limited options for processing their cattle. The Scott family in Eastern Montana had long envisioned a fully integrated operation that would also help fill that gap, and while their official launch of a new shop fell around the time of COVID-19, the motivation behind it ran much deeper.



Jim and Marcie Scott and their three children, Sarah (KC) Verhelst, Hannah (Jordan) Knudsen, and Caleb (Cassie) Scott, founded S Ranch Meats, a USDA-certified butcher shop offering custom-cut services to local ranchers and locally-raised beef direct to consumers. Because ranching and riding have long been central to the Scott family’s life, S Ranch Meats was a natural extension of their existing passions. It was driven by a deep-seated commitment to quality and a desire to oversee every step of the process — from calf on the ground to bringing the best steak to people’s plates.

“We wanted to ensure that every animal was raised, finished and processed under our care,” Caleb said. “It’s hard to find someone who cares as much as we do. We love being involved in every step, from raising the calves to delivering the final product to our customers — and it’s what makes every box from our ranch something we’re truly proud to send out.”

Their hands-on, start-to-finish approach — where cattle are born, raised and processed within the same family-run operation — has resonated with customers looking for transparency and accountability in their food.

“People are increasingly seeking transparency in their food sources,” Cassie said. “Our model resonates with that desire. It has also expanded our customer base and opened opportunities to educate consumers about sustainable, ethical meat production.”

At first, shipping wasn’t even part of the plan. But as word spread and demand grew beyond Montana, the Scotts knew they had to find a way to get their beef safely and reliably into homes across the country. Launching a shipping operation meant learning a lot of logistics: investing in high-quality packaging, insulated liners and dry ice, as well as testing everything to ensure their beef could withstand transit.

“While the logistics can be challenging — especially with weather and carrier delays — it’s also opened the door to connect with families all over the U.S. who care about quality beef and where their food comes from,” Cassie said. “What really matters is presentation. We work incredibly hard to make sure that when your box of beef shows up at your door, it looks beautiful — just as if you picked it up straight from the ranch. That’s part of the experience and something we take pride in.”

The demand hasn’t slowed, and managing inventory has been one of the toughest challenges, especially with a high demand for premium cuts from local restaurants.

“We’re fortunate to sell a lot of beef locally, which helps move a variety of cuts, but it can still be tricky keeping up — particularly when it comes to popular items like prime rib,” Caleb said. “Lately, we’ve even had a hard time keeping ground beef on the shelves.”

While this is a good problem to have, the Scotts admit that it really highlights how much the demand has grown.

“We believe this movement toward knowing what’s in your food is only going to keep growing, where people seek out products like ours,” Cassie said. “We’re proud to be part of that shift and grateful for the support. Even when the day-to-day brings its fair share of challenges, we keep pushing forward, hoping to see the margins rise as more people discover the value of honest, locally-raised beef.”

“It’s not just about meat,” Caleb said. “It’s about providing nourishment and building trust with every steak we sell.”

A Legacy of Livestock Direct-to-Door: Heritage Meat Company, South Dakota

For Rachel and Benjamen Blasher, co-founders of Heritage Meat Company in Reliance, South Dakota, their business is as personal as it gets. Rachel grew up on her family’s ranch in central South Dakota, raising and finishing cattle alongside her siblings. From an early age, she learned the value of hard work and the importance of animal care. Her strong background in animal nutrition, full-time work as a nutritionist, and years of hands-on experience gave her a vision: to deliver the same high-quality beef she grew up with to families across the country.

“I was raised on high-quality beef that wasn’t just food,” Rachel said. “It was a way of life and a family legacy.”

Benjamen, who grew up in Michigan, also came from a background rooted in agriculture. From 4-H to farm life, he always knew he wanted to work with animals and share the story of how rural America feeds the world.

Rachel introduced the idea for Heritage Meat Company early in their marriage, but it came to life during the pandemic years. It was a whirlwind season that included full-time jobs, several courses, a new baby and late nights building the brand from scratch.

“It was like going back to college,” Rachel said. “There were a lot of late nights after work completing courses that helped us learn the legalities of processing beef, shipping raw frozen product across the U.S., the best shipping methods and how to price and advertise to our target audience.”

“We looked at this business as a way to add value to what we were already raising and increase profitability,” Benjamen said. “We wanted to share our beef with the people who’d been asking for it for years — friends, family, hunters and, now, new customers nationwide.”

Though the business started by selling locally, Heritage Meat Company was designed as a shipping-based business. Their goal: reach urban consumers with limited freezer space — those who want to know where their food comes from and want high-quality beef in specific cuts and convenient quantities, delivered right to their door. While local demand remains strong — especially for quarters and halves — their main focus is building a direct-to-consumer pipeline nationwide.

“There is a lot of opportunity with shipping beef to the consumers’ doorstep,” Rachel said. “Consumers are wanting more and more to know the face and/or family behind the food they are eating. They want to feel connected as well as follow along on social media. They want to see what’s happening on the ranch throughout the year and understand the dedication, time and amount of passion that goes into raising cattle.”

One of the biggest hurdles early on was processing. “The biggest challenge was finding a USDA-inspected facility in South Dakota that could meet our needs,” Benjamen said. “We take our beef to a facility in Nebraska for processing.”

Navigating all this as new parents hasn’t been easy, but the couple remains driven. They’re currently developing subscription boxes and hope to open a storefront one day to serve locals and visitors. Long-term, they also plan to explore agritourism to give customers a closer look at life on the ranch.

Their motivation runs deeper than business.

“We’re doing this after our daughter goes to bed,” Rachel said. “We both work full-time, help on the ranch and still show up every day for this company because we’re passionate about sharing our beef and our story. We are proud of the product we raise and want to give consumers the same high-quality experience we grew up with. We’re excited about the future — being able to supply a portion of the population with our home-raised beef while creating a legacy.

The Future of Meat: Local, Trusted and Full of Pride

This rise in ranch-owned meat businesses marks a real shift in how consumers want to buy food. Consumers want a connection and food they can trust. But more than that, they want a story.

Families across the country are putting their names — and their pride — on every single package that leaves their ranch. And this pride goes beyond a quality product. It’s reflected in how they care for their land, their animals and their customers.

The future of meat is being shaped by families, ranchers and entrepreneurs who are rebuilding trust in the food system. It’s a movement that’s thriving — and it looks like it’s only just getting started.