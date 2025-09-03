Agriculture Development Council to Meet September 2025
HELENA, Mont. – The Agriculture Development Council will meet September 11, 2025, to address general updates and review Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) programs. Meetings will start at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
Meetings will take place at the Montana Department of Agriculture, Conference Room 315, in Helena, Montana. The option to join remotely is available via Zoom.
To request information to join the meeting virtually, please email Bailey Kaskie at bailey.kaskie@mt.gov.
The Agriculture Development Council establishes policies and priorities to enhance the future development of agriculture in Montana. To view an agenda for the meeting or learn more about the governor-appointed council, visit the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/GTA.
– Montana Department of Agriculture