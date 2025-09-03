Agriculture Development Council to Meet September 2025

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HELENA, Mont. – The Agriculture Development Council will meet September 11, 2025, to address general updates and review Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) programs. Meetings will start at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Meetings will take place at the Montana Department of Agriculture, Conference Room 315, in Helena, Montana. The option to join remotely is available via Zoom .

To request information to join the meeting virtually, please email Bailey Kaskie at bailey.kaskie@mt.gov .



The Agriculture Development Council establishes policies and priorities to enhance the future development of agriculture in Montana. To view an agenda for the meeting or learn more about the governor-appointed council, visit the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/GTA .



– Montana Department of Agriculture