AgriCULTURE 2025 | Editorial: By the People, for the People 

AGGThZ5c

Baxter Black said, “Always nod to a cowboy hat — a real one.” Farmers and ranchers know each other when we’re out in public, much the same as vacationing Americans know each other in a foreign country.

American agriculture is its own society, and it used to be synonymous with America itself. In fact, our agrarian culture preexisted the Constitution. America is a land founded on liberty, agriculture, and God. Lord knows half of the country has all but forgotten those basic tenets of our society.

A nation that forgets its own roots may soon find itself taking a hatchet to those roots – the very thing it depends upon for survival.

American agri-“culture” can only flourish if it has leadership that remembers, respects, and honors its founding principles.

“Once abolish the God, and the government becomes the God,” so said G.K. Chesterton over a century ago.

His words certainly rang true for a farm and ranch family in southwestern South Dakota during the past presidential administration. Charles and Heather Maude were indicted separately for “stealing” around 50 acres of U.S. Forest Service property. The fence line in question was installed before either Charles or Heather were born, as Charles’ family’s land preexisted the Forest Service.

For context, the acreage disputed would not have sustained one annual cow/calf pair. The dispute had Maude’s full cooperation to resolve in light of their decades-long relationship with the agency, and yet, an armed government agent showed up on their doorstep. Each faced 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and were told to find alternative caregivers for their two young children.

“Just imagine, a government that would be willing to de-facto orphan American children over a mere dispute of [50] acres of land,” said USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins in an April 30 press conference which announced the dismissal of the Maude case after a year and a half.

In the same press conference, Representative Harriet Hageman of Wyoming said, “Power

corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, and boy was this an abuse of power. This case was a clear example of the dangers of unelected bureaucrats with far too much power weaponizing the full force of the federal government against a small family operation that has been in place for generations.”

So while we celebrate answered prayers for the Maudes – who are just like you and me – let us remain vigilant.

The lawyer who represented the Maudes pro bono, Brett Tolman, said, “There is nothing more devastating than watching the criminal law used to actually hammer a family or an individual. We all saw what happened with President Trump, and we all saw his reaction to that, but what you may not have noticed was he realized that this is how the law is now being abused. It’s targeting individuals and going after them when they don’t have criminal intent. I want to thank the President for going through that and for also the mandate to all of us to find those instances in which we can help bring justice to those that don’t have a voice.”

I certainly hope there are not more instances like this. The USDA’s launch of a portal to report similar lawfare is a step in the right direction, but we must be proactive. Politics is downstream from culture, and this historic culture in America which we as agriculturalists have a stake in, must remain strong and relevant.

We are all busy on our operations, but none of us too busy to learn, educate, represent, and speak when we can. Each action is important for ensuring our agri-“culture” is present for the next generation.