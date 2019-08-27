BROOKINGS, S.D. – Learn all about where your food comes from at the first annual AgriCulture on the Square event to be held in Rapid City on Sept. 21.

This free, family-friendly event will be held at the Main Street Square from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It will feature a wide variety of activities fit for the whole family. Attendees will have opportunities to learn about agriculture, including the impact agriculture has on everyday life, new innovations and technologies, and career opportunities. Meet local people who are involved in agriculture while enjoying live music, demonstrations and animals. Prize drawings will be held throughout the day and South Dakota State University ice cream will be served.

The event is put on by South Dakota State University West River Research and Extension and the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Natural Resource Committee.

Sponsors of the event are South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, SDSU Extension, SDSU Office of the President, Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Natural Resource Committee, South Dakota Ag Foundation, Farm Credit Services of America, and various agricultural commodity groups, businesses and non-profits.

For more information contact Kristi Cammack, director of SDSU West River Research and Extension, at kristi.cammack@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236.

–SDSU Extension