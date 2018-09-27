Agriculture Takes Hard Hit in Tariff War

While the United States and China continue the tariff war on each other, hope for a resolution is dim, and the agriculture industry continues to tally up the losses. Just this week, both governments added to the growing tariff list, with the U.S. putting a 10 percent tax on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China retaliating with tariffs of 5 to 10 percent on $60 billion worth of U.S. products, including a number of meat products.

According to reports, China nixed plans of a trade talks with the U.S., and President Trump is threatening to add even more tariffs on $267 billion worth of Chinese imports if Beijing joins in the retaliation. Analysts believe the trade war could affect economic growth through 2020. Fitch Ratings lowered its forecast for next year's Chinese economic growth by 0.2 percentage points to 6.1 percent, and next year's global economic growth by 0.1 percentage points to 3.1 percent.

"The trade war is now a reality," Fitch Chief Economist Brian Coulton said in a news release. "The recently announced imposition of US tariffs on a further USD200 billion of imports from China will have a material impact on global growth and, even though we have now included the 25 percent tariff shock in our GEO baseline, the downside risks to our global growth forecasts have also increased."

The tariff war is taking a toll on agriculture, with several industry players in the cross hairs, despite government attempts of a bail out. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced details to assist farmers in response to trade damage from what he calls "unjustified retaliation by foreign nations."

The Trump Administration put together a short-term relief strategy to protect agricultural producers while they continue to work on "free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals to open more markets in the long run to help American farmers compete globally."

USDA has authorized up to $12 billion in programs, consistent with World Trade Organization obligations.

"Early on, the President instructed me, as Secretary of Agriculture, to make sure our farmers did not bear the brunt of unfair retaliatory tariffs. After careful analysis by our team at USDA, we have formulated our strategy to mitigate the trade damages sustained by our farmers. Our farmers work hard, and are the most productive in the world, and we aim to protect them," said Secretary Perdue.

These programs will assist agricultural producers to meet the costs of disrupted markets:

• USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) will administer the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) to provide payments to corn, cotton, dairy, hog, sorghum, soybean, and wheat producers starting September 4, 2018. An announcement about further payments will be made in the coming months, if warranted.

• USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will administer a Food Purchase and Distribution Program to purchase up to $1.2 billion in commodities unfairly targeted by unjustified retaliation. USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) will distribute these commodities through nutrition assistance programs such as The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and child nutrition programs.

• Through the Foreign Agricultural Service's (FAS) Agricultural Trade Promotion Program (ATP), $200 million will be made available to develop foreign markets for U.S. agricultural products. The program will help U.S. agricultural exporters identify and access new markets and help mitigate the adverse effects of other countries' restrictions.

"President Trump has been standing up to China and other nations, sending the clear message that the United States will no longer tolerate their unfair trade practices, which include non-tariff trade barriers and the theft of intellectual property. In short, the President has taken action to benefit all sectors of the American economy – including agriculture – in the long run," said Secretary Perdue, in a press release. "It's important to note all of this could go away tomorrow, if China and the other nations simply correct their behavior. But in the meantime, the programs we are announcing today buys time for the President to strike long-lasting trade deals to benefit our entire economy."

While the details are still a bit confusing on the government help, producers are mulling through it. The three-part plan includes $4.7 billion in payments to corn, cotton, soybean, dairy, pork and sorghum farmers. The rest is for developing new foreign markets for American-grown commodities and purchasing more than two dozen select products, including certain fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, meat and dairy.

Soybeans and pork both took a direct hit early on when China included them in the imposed$34 billion tariff list. Soybean growers will get the largest checks, at $1.65 per bushel for a total of $3.6 billion. China is the world's leading buyer of American soybeans, purchasing roughly 60 percent of the U.S. crop. But since Beijing imposed a 25 percent tariff on soybean, imports prices have plunged.

But corn and wheat farmers are questioning and even challenging the government payment plan. Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers, said the USDA assumed U.S. wheat would be sold to China this year when it made its calculations. But the assumption is flawed.

China typically makes its requests for American wheat between March and June. U.S. wheat farmers have sold, on average, 20 million bushels of wheat to China over the past three years. But none came this year according to Goule.

"I am very certain that we will not sell any wheat to China this year," Goule said. "The window we sell in has come and gone."

But there is a much bigger picture behind the tariffs. Michelle Erickson-Jones, co-owner of Gooseneck Land and Cattle, Broadview, MT, pointed out in testimony to Congress that U.S. agriculture, as a whole, depends on trade.

"American agriculture is a tremendous global marketing success story. We export 50 percent of our wheat and soybeans, 70 percent of fruit nuts, and more than 25 percent of our pork. We are also the top exporter of corn in the world. Exports account for 20 percent of all U.S. farm revenue and we rely on strong commercial relationships in key markets including Canada, Mexico, Japan, the European Union and, of course, China – the second largest market for U.S. agriculture, accounting for nearly $19 billion in exports in 2017. U.S. agriculture exports also support over 1,000,000 American jobs. As such, trade is critically important to the U.S. economy and our rural communities," Jones said.

While the unfair trading practices are felt throughout the industry, Jones said the impact of the tariffs will outweigh them, using an example of the price of steel.

"Earlier this year we priced a new 25,000-bushel grain bin to increase grain storage capacity on our farm. The price was 12 percent higher than an identical bin we had built in 2017," Jones said, adding that the price again jumped another 8 percent a few weeks later.

"While one singular example is a small sum of money in the big picture, adding up those small singular examples shows the real and substantial increase to agriculture and rural main street," Jones said.

And there are other bigger losses in the ag industry with the tariff war, Jones shared, referencing China's 25 percent retaliatory tariff against U.S. wheat, virtually closing the door on wheat sales. In 2016/2017 China was the fourth largest U.S. customer for wheat.

"For Montana, other commodities are also being hurt. Our producers are already suffering from the 25 percent import tariff on American pork and are bracing for the impacts on beef. Mexico has also targeted these two sectors in response to the steel tariffs," Jones said.

While the mitigation package offers some relief, producers are calling it a short term fix, following nearly five-years of falling commodity prices.

"Nationwide, income is at a 12-year low, so any assistance that may help farmers is greatly appreciated: We lost more than 150,000 farms to consolidation and financial failure in the U.S. during the decade that ended in 2017," American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall shared in a statement.

"The additional burden of tariffs on the goods we sell to China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union has been more than many farmers can bear. Today's aid announcement gives us some breathing room, but it will keep many of us going only a few months more. The real solution to this trade war is to take a tough stance at the negotiating table and quickly find a resolution with our trading partners. If we're going to turn our farm economy around for the long-term, we need to open more export markets with fair trade deals, and the sooner, the better."

State representatives are also voicing their frustrations amid the tariff war and other ag based discussions, such as the Trans Pacific Partnership and Korea-United States Trade Agreement (KORUS).

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Thune, R-S.D., told agricultural trade officials that he is "really frustrated" with the state of the United States' agricultural industry, including the fact that the Trump administration hasn't negotiated bilateral trade deals.

"I've heard that now for the last couple of years, since we decided to pull out of TPP, that we're working on bilateral trade agreements, but I don't see any evidence that we are," Thune said during a Senate Agriculture Committee trade hearing. "Now maybe there are discussions going on in a back-channel way that are not visible to the rest of us, but this strikes me, at least, these are huge missed opportunities from an economic standpoint and a trading standpoint."

National Cattlemen's Beef Association President Kevin Kester said producers benefit from skipping retaliatory tariffs and focusing on science-based agreements like KORUS.

"Less than a decade ago, U.S. beef exports to South Korea were severely limited by a 40 percent tariff and a host of non-tariff trade barriers. KORUS tore down those barriers, helping turn South Korea into a leading destination for U.S. beef. In fact, exports to South Korea accounted for over $1 billion annually over the last two years," Kester said.

The first payments began on Sept. 4 with a second payment period planned if needed. To apply, farmers must finish fall harvest to measure yields. Eligible applicants must have an ownership interest in the commodity, be actively engaged in farming and have an average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Background on Market Facilitation Program:

From USDA

MFP is established under the statutory authority of the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) and administered by FSA. For each commodity covered, the payment rate will be dependent upon the severity of the trade disruption and the period of adjustment to new trade patterns, based on each producer's actual production.

Interested producers can apply after harvest is 100 percent complete and they can report their total 2018 production. Beginning September 4th of this year, MFP applications will be available online at http://www.farmers.gov/mfp. Producers will also be able to submit their MFP applications in person, by email, fax, or by mail.

Eligible applicants must have an ownership interest in the commodity, be actively engaged in farming, and have an average adjusted gross income (AGI) for tax years 2014, 2015, and 2016 of less than $900,000. Applicants must also comply with the provisions of the "Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation" regulations. On September 4, 2018, the first MFP payment periods will begin. The second payment period, if warranted, will be determined by the USDA.

Market Facilitation Program

Commodity Initial Payment Rate Est. Initial Payment**

(in $1,000s)

Cotton $0.06 / lb. $276,900

Corn $0.01 / bu. $96,000

Dairy (milk) $0.12 / cwt. $127,400

Pork (hogs) $8.00 / head $290,300

Soybeans $1.65 / bu. $3,629,700

Sorghum $0.86 / bu. $156,800

Wheat $0.14 / bu. $119,200

Total $4,696,300

** Initial payment rate on 50% of production

The initial MFP payment will be calculated by multiplying 50 percent of the producer's total 2018 actual production by the applicable MFP rate. If CCC announces a second MFP payment period, the remaining 50 percent of the producer's total 2018 actual production will be subject to the second MFP payment rate.

MFP payments are capped per person or legal entity at a combined $125,000 for dairy production or hogs. Payment for dairy production is based off the historical production reported for the Margin Protection Program for Dairy (MPP-Dairy). For existing dairy operations, the production history is established using the highest annual milk production marketed during the full calendar years of 2011, 2012, and 2013. Dairy operations are also required to have been in operation on June 1, 2018 to be eligible for payments. Payment for hog operations will be based off the total number of head of live hogs owned on August 1, 2018.

MFP payments are also capped per person or legal entity at a combined $125,000 for corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans and wheat.

For more information on the MFP, visit http://www.farmers.gov/mfp or contact your local FSA office, which can be found at http://www.farmers.gov.

Background on Food Purchase and Distribution Program:

The amounts of commodities to be purchased are based on an economic analysis of the damage caused by unjustified tariffs imposed on the crops listed below. Their damages will be adjusted based on several factors and spread over several months in response to orders placed by states participating in the FNS nutrition assistance programs.

Food Purchases

Commodity Target Amount (in $1,000s)

Apples $93,400

Apricots $200

Beef $14,800

Blueberries $1,700

Cranberries $32,800

Dairy $84,900

Figs $15

Grapefruit $700

Grapes $48,200

Hazelnuts $2,100

Kidney Beans $14,200

Lemons/Limes $3,400

Lentils $1,800

Macadamia $7,700

Navy Beans $18,000

Oranges (Fresh) $55,600

Orange Juice $24,000

Peanut Butter $12,300

Pears $1,400

Peas $11,800

Pecans $16,000

Pistachios $85,200

Plums/Prunes $18,700

Pork $558,800

Potatoes $44,500

Rice $48,100

Strawberries $1,500

Sweet Corn $2,400

Walnuts $34,600

Total $1,238,800

Program details yet to be determined

Commodity Target Amount (in $1,000s)

Almonds $63,300

Sweet Cherries $111,500

Total $174,800

Products purchased will be distributed by FNS to participating states, for use in TEFAP and other USDA nutrition assistance programs.

Purchasing:

AMS will buy affected products in four phases. The materials purchased can be adjusted between phases to accommodate changes due to: growing conditions; product availability; market conditions; trade negotiation status; and program capacity.

AMS will purchase known commodities first. By purchasing in phases, procurements for commodities that have been sourced in the past can be purchased more quickly and included in the first phase.

Vendor Outreach:

To expand the AMS vendor pool and the ability to purchase new and existing products, AMS will ramp up its vendor outreach and registration efforts. AMS has also developed flyers on how the process works and how to become a vendor for distribution to industry groups and interested parties. Additionally, AMS will continue to host a series of free webinars describing the steps required to become a vendor. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to submit questions to be answered during the webinar. Recorded webinars are available to review by potential vendors, and staff will host periodic Question and Answer teleconferences to better explain the process.

Product Specifications:

AMS maintains purchase specifications for a variety of commodities, which ensure recipients receive the high-quality product they expect. AMS in collaboration with FNS regularly develops and revises specifications for new and enhanced products based on program requirements and requests and will be prioritizing the development of those products impacted by unjustified retaliation. AMS will also work with industry groups to identify varieties and grades sold to China and other offshore markets such as premium apples, oranges, pears and other products. AMS will develop or revise specifications to facilitate the purchase of these premium varieties in forms that meet the needs of FNS nutrition assistance programs.

Outlets:

AMS purchases commodities for use in FNS programs such as the National School Lunch Program, TEFAP and other nutrition assistance programs. AMS is working closely with FNS to distribute products to State Agencies that participate in USDA nutrition assistance programs as well as exploring other outlets for distribution of products, as needed.

To the extent possible, FNS will identify items for distribution that are appropriate for each potential outlet. The products discussed in this plan will be distributed to States for use in the network of food banks and food pantries that participate in TEFAP, elderly feeding programs such the Commodity Supplemental Foods Program, and tribes that operate the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

These outlets are in addition to child nutrition programs such as the National School Lunch Program, which may also benefit from these purchases.

Distribution:

AMS has coordinated with the Office of the Chief Economist, FNS, Industry, and other agency partners to determine necessary logistics for the purchase and distribution of each commodity including trucking, inspection and audit requirements, and agency staffing.

Background on Agricultural Trade Promotion Program:

The FAS will administer the ATP under authorities of the CCC. The ATP will provide cost-share assistance to eligible U.S. organizations for activities such as consumer advertising, public relations, point-of-sale demonstrations, participation in trade fairs and exhibits, market research, and technical assistance. Applications for the ATP will be accepted until November 2, 2018 or until funding is exhausted. Funding should be allocated to eligible participants in early 2019. The ATP is meant to help all sectors of U.S. agriculture, including fish and forest product producers, mainly through partnerships with non-profit national and regional organizations.

Agricultural Trade Promotion Program

Est. Amount (in $1,000s)

Ag Products Total $200,000