Agridime seeks information from investors

There is updated information available on the Agridime website. On Dec. 11, 2023, the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Agridime of operating a Ponzi scheme and filed for an injunction that stopped the company from buying cattle or selling securities. The company continues to sell meat.

On January 8, the Agridime site said all investors are encouraged to consult a tax professional regarding this matter and how their investment should be treated on their 2023 taxes and going forward.

The Agridime website says that since hearing the news of the Agridime court case, many people have reached out to provide copies of cattle contracts and other information. Agridime said it will soon provide a summary of what it owes each investor.

It is not clear whether the information on the Agridime site is from Agridime itself or from the courts. From agridime.com: “In an effort to expand our contact information for investors (we only have email addresses readily available), we are opening a web portal for investors here https://www.agridime.com/investors-form to register contact and contract information with the receivership. A few notes on this: a) there is no deadline to register at this time; b) investors do not need to answer every question, but providing contact information that could be used as an alternative to email is appreciated; c) we are compiling a complete list of investors’ emails so we can notify all investors of this site, including those that are not aware of this webpage; and d) when we have finalized a preliminary report of what is owed to each investor on pending cattle contracts, we will utilize this information to contact investors and ask them to verify our records against their information.

The website says that based on findings from a hearing on January 5, 2024, U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman entered a preliminary injunction against Jed Wood, Josh Link, and Agridime LLC. This order essentially continues for the pendency of the SEC case and holds in place the injunctive relief and asset freeze ordered in the Court’s initial Temporary Restraining Order. There are no court hearings currently scheduled. Future hearing dates will be posted on the website whenever they are scheduled.

“The receivership is continuing its efforts to identify, maintain, and protect the company’s assets. These assets fall into roughly four groups: the company-owned cattle, the inventory of meat, company real estate, and company equipment,” said the website.

“With regard to the cattle and meat, we have found Agridime’s records to be, at a minimum, outdated and inaccurate,” said the website. “Our understanding is that Agridime currently owns approximately 8,000 head of cattle. The cattle are spread across 18 different locations throughout the Midwest which has made it challenging to determine the exact number of cattle owned by Agridime. We believe that Agridime’s inventory of meat is the company’s single most valuable asset, and we are working to get a reliable valuation of that inventory. We are continuing to operate the company’s wholesale and retail meat sales business. Wholesale meat sales have been strong, but retail sales of meat have been negatively impacted by the revelations regarding Agridime’s operations. We are actively working to increase both wholesale and retail sales.

The North Dakota Chief Brand Inspector Corby Ward said that his inspectors have continued to help with the case, as needed.

He said that he is aware of about 1,700 head of North Dakota-owned cattle currently on feed for Agridime.

Ward added that the North Dakota Stockmen have been made aware of Agridime investors who have allegedly not been paid on their investments.

Tom Murphy, a Killdeer area rancher said he bought invested in Agridime several times through Taylor Bang of Killdeer, North Dakota over the past 3 years. In December, the North Dakota Securities Commission issued a cease and desist order to prevent Bang from selling any further securities for Agridime. Murphy had bought a 9-month contract in August with a guaranteed 30 percent rate of return. This, after buying two previous contracts that were both paid in full, along with guaranteed interest.

Murphy said he has spoken with Bang, who told him that Agridime has frozen meat and cattle on hand to cover what is owed. Murphy believes that after a full audit of Agridime is conducted to determine the value of all assets, he and other investors will be informed of whether or not their investments will be paid back.

Background (From agridime.com):

On December 11, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a temporary restraining order, asset freeze, the appointment of a receiver, and other emergency relief against Agridime LLC, Josh Link, and Jed Wood (collectively, the “Defendants” or “Receivership Defendants”) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division. The SEC’s complaint, which was unsealed on December 13, 2023, alleges that the Defendants have raised at least $191 million from more than 2,100 investors in at least 15 states by offering and selling investments related to the supposed purchase and sale of cattle. However, as alleged in the complaint, the Defendants did not purchase nearly enough cattle or generate sufficient revenues from cattle operations to deliver the promised returns. Instead, the complaint alleges that, since December 2022, the Defendants have used at least $58 million of new investor funds to make Ponzi payments to prior investors and more than $11 million to pay undisclosed sales commissions to Wood, Link, Link’s wife, and other Agridime sales representatives.