Agridime update: Company has new name – American Grazed Beef
Shared on the Agridime website, Feb. 27, 2024
- On February 23, 2024, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman issued an order in the SEC v. Agridime LLC, et al. case requiring attorneys for the parties to meet “as soon as practicable” to conduct an in-person scheduling conference “to (1) consider the nature and bases for their claims and defenses, (2) assess the possibilities for a prompt resolution of the case, (3) make or arrange for the disclosures required by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(a)(1), and (4) prepare the joint [scheduling] report” that is due to the Court by March 8, 2024. The mandatory joint report will contain a lot of information for the Court’s consideration, including:
- (1) A statement detailing the date on which the Scheduling Conference was held, the location of the Scheduling Conference, the names of the attorneys present, a statement on whether meaningful progress toward settlement was made, and a statement on the prospect of settlement—without disclosing settlement figures;
- (2) A brief statement of the claims and defenses;
- (3) A proposed time limit to amend pleadings and join parties;
- (4) A proposed time limit for dispositive motions (e.g., summary judgment);
- (5) A proposed time limit for initial designation of experts and responsive designation of experts;
- (6) A proposed time limit for objections to experts (e.g., Daubert and similar motions);
- (7) A proposed plan and schedule for discovery, a statement of the subjects on which discovery may be needed, a time limit for completing factual and expert discovery, and a statement of whether discovery should be conducted in phases;
- (8) A statement on whether any limitations on discovery need to be imposed, and if so, what limitations;
- (9) A statement on how to disclose and conduct discovery on electronically-stored information (“ESI”) and any statement on disputes over disclosure and discovery of ESI;
- (10) Any proposals on handling and protection of privileged or trial-preparation material that should be reflected in a Court Order;
- (11) A proposed trial date, the estimated number of days for trial, and whether a jury has been demanded;
- (12) A proposed mediation deadline;
- (13) A statement on when and how disclosures under FED. R. CIV. P. 26(1) were made or will be made;
- (14) A statement on whether the parties will consent to a trial (jury or bench) before a United States Magistrate Judge;
- (15) Whether a conference with the Court is desired, and if so, a brief explanation why; and
- (16) Any other proposals on scheduling and discovery that the parties believe will facilitate expeditious and orderly preparation for trial and other orders that the Court should enter under FED. R. CIV. P. 16(b), 16(c), and 26(c).
- There are no court hearings currently scheduled in the SEC v. Agridime case.
- For purposes of restarting internet retail meat sales, Agridime has changed its name to American Grazed Beef and a new website (http://www.americangrazedbeef.com) is now “live” and taking meat orders. Agridime’s retail meat sales had to be halted when credit card companies no longer wanted to work with Agridime due to the federal court case, which caused a six-week hiatus in our retail operations as we worked to put a new organization and website in place. The company’s employees greatly appreciate the messages of support and encouragement received from loyal customers as the new retail operation was stood up. The key feature of the new website and sales operation will continue to be the top-notch farm-to-table beef products sourced from the company’s cattle being raised at two farms in Kansas – Morgan Creek Farms and Goracke Farms.
- The investigation continues into Agridime’s business activities (including a forensic accounting investigation of the company’s financial records) and the identification and realization of company assets continues.With regard to the cattle and meat assets, since the last update we have revised the count of cattle owned by Agridime down to approximately 6,500.We currently estimate that Agridime’s inventory of meat is the company’s single most valuable asset at approximately $15-20 million. Wholesale meat sales continue to be strong, and, as noted above, retail meat sales have restarted on the American Grazed Beef website. We will continue to actively work to increase both wholesale and retail sales.
