AIRWAVES Act Will Help Position Agricultural Businesses for Success Now and in the Future

(JULY 25) – Members of the Rural Agricultural Council of America (RACA) have experienced the diffuse social and economic benefits greater connectivity can offer.

The AIRWAVES Act reintroduced in Congress will strengthen and expand those gains by releasing 500 megahertz of licensed spectrum below 6 GHz and an additional 500 MHz of unlicensed spectrum above 5 GHz for auction by the end of 2022.

Demand for spectrum – the lifeblood of communications and the digital economy – will only continue to increase, and the FCC has pledged that 10 percent of the proposed auction proceeds to wireless broadband infrastructure buildout in unserved and underserved areas.

The AIRWAVES Act will help equip rural farmers and ranchers with the internet speed, capacity, and reliability they deserve. We applaud this bipartisan effort and encourage the swift passage of this important legislation.

–Rural and Agricultural Council of America