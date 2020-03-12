ALB Attends the North American Meat Institute Annual Meat Conference

If you’re in the retail meat business, then the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) Annual Meat Conference is a must-attend event. The American Lamb Board (ALB) made sure the industry had its voice heard during the 2020 conference March 2-4 in Nashville.

ALB showcased its promotional and marketing resources for supermarkets and suppliers in the exhibit hall, which is one of the most anticipated components of the conference. ALB representatives report discussions with retailers and suppliers about the benefits of making American Lamb consistently available to US consumers were well received. Several American Lamb suppliers attended the conference and participated in the trade show, including Superior Farms, Catelli Brothers, Strauss and Marcho Farms.

The 2020 Power of Meat Study debuted at the conference, provides valuable insights on retail meat sales, plus consumer trends, attitudes and behaviors towards meat at the supermarket. Findings from the study include:

Meat department sales are accelerating in both dollars and volume. Sales grew 1% in 2019.

Plant-based meat alternatives are a growing market, driven by perceived health and environmental benefits, and for providing new and different options.

Products made from a blend of meat and vegetables present an opportunity for the meat industry. In fact, interest in blended items exceed interest in plant-only products. The reasons cited were better flavor, the benefit of adding vegetables to the diet, and a perceived healthier way to consume meat/poultry.

Healthy and ethical production claims remain popular. Products labeled organic, grassfed and “no antibiotics ever” saw robust sales growth. Building trust in, and understanding of, claims is key to continued growth.

Transparency of animal care throughout the production system is important for the majority of consumers.

Environmental sustainability is affecting retailers and suppliers in many ways, from the debate about use of plastic, package waste, food waste, and perceived impact of animal agriculture on the environment. This is an opportunity to improve the availability of unbiased environmental impact information.

The conference is for meat retailers and suppliers to network and attend educational seminars on selling and merchandising strategies, operational efficiencies, and consumer issues and trends that affect the meat case. For more information on the conference, go to https://meatconference.com.

–American Lamb Board