ALB Returns to Solar Farm Summit in Chicago



The American Lamb Board co-sponsored an exhibit with the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) and the American Solar Grazing Association (ASGA) at the 2025 Solar Farm Summit in Chicago from August 4-7, 2025. The Solar Farm Summit is a conference and expo focused on dual-use projects connecting solar power and agricultural production.

ALB, along with ASI and ASGA, participated with over 70 exhibitors at this event, which aims to create dual-use land opportunities by combining solar power development with agricultural production – or agrivoltaics.

“Exhibiting at the Solar Farm Summit is an excellent opportunity for the sheep industry to explore new grazing options that are profitable for producers,” says ALB Chairman Jeff Ebert. “In addition, it was great to see multiple organizations come together to represent the interests of sheep producers from across the country.”

The event featured an outstanding speaker lineup with over 100 leading practitioners offering educational opportunities for attendees. Speakers included ALB Sustainability Director Camren Maierle, PhD, who spoke at the conference for the second consecutive year. He addressed attendees to promote the ALB Targeted Grazing Workshops. The workshops are three-day intensives that train sheep producers on vegetation management for solar arrays, vineyards, and fire suppression.

Learn more about the Targeted Grazing Workshop at: https://lambboard.com/grazing-workshops

ALB also shared literature showcasing land stewardship provided by shepherds and their families who graze pastures to enhance landscapes, improve habitat, and support wildfire prevention.

This event attracted hundreds of attendees from all areas of the industry. For more information on this event, visit: https://solarfarmsummit.com/

-American Lamb Board