ALB Seeking Young Lamb Leader Candidates | TSLN.com

ALB Seeking Young Lamb Leader Candidates

News | January 31, 2020

The American Lamb Board (ALB) is seeking three candidates to represent the United States in the Young Guns Leadership Program at LambEx. American Lamb Board believes producer education is of the utmost importance for the industry’s long-term viability of the American Sheep Industry. The American Sheep Industry Association is pleased to share this opportunity with its Young Entrepreneur stakeholders.

The program is intended to broaden the understanding of new innovation and technologies in sheep production practices. This leadership development forum will provide innovative and progressive opportunities for our young producers to increase U.S. production efficiencies and provide a consistent, high quality, premium product for continued lamb demand growth and increasing the U.S. market share.

Each country (AUS, US, NZ) will select 2-3 producers between the ages of 22 and 40 years of age who exhibit future leadership potential to participate in the forum. The program July 1-3, will kickoff in Melbourne at the 2020 LambEx. Airfare, hotel, and other travel expenses will be covered for the participants that are selected by the ALB’s selection committee to represent the United States. Participants will be responsible for some meals as well as incidentals.

Applicants must complete the written application, which is available at https://americanlamb.wufoo.com/forms/w1q62tlm0ppa6dm/ or by contacting the ALB office at 303-759-3001.

Applications are due on Feb. 28. Review of applications will be the first week of March. Phone interviews may be requested following the review.For questions and more information contact the ALB office at info@americanlamb.com or 303-759-3001.

–American Lamb Board

News

January 31, 2020

January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

January 30, 2020

January 24, 2020

January 9, 2020

January 1, 2020

See more