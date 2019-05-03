Albany, Niobrara 4-H teams win meat judging competition

4-H'er Ethan Van Why, right, of Chugwater identifies retail meat cuts during the 4-H meats judging competition Friday, April 26, in the Meats Lab on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.



Albany County won the senior team and Niobrara the junior team divisions at the 2019 4-H meats judging contest at the University of Wyoming.

Seven senior teams and 12 junior teams competed, and more than 84 4-H’ers took part in categories at the Meats Lab on the Laramie campus Friday, April 26.

Cameron Magee and Trever Campbell, both of Natrona County, were the top senior and junior individual contestants. Gracie ZumBrunnen of Niobrara County was the high intermediate contestant.

Members of the senior Albany County team were Malea Christensen, Thaddaeus Christensen, Alexis Lake and Kolton Lake. Members of the junior Niobrara County team were Kort Brannan, Wyatt Strauch, Gracie ZumBrunnen and Melody ZumBrunnen.

4-H’ers competed in placings, reasons and retail ID. Placings, names and counties are available at bit.ly/2019meats4H.

4-H is the youth arm of University of Wyoming Extension, and its state offices are in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

–UW Extension