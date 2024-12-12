Albertsons ends merger proposal, sues Kroger

After a federal judge in Oregon blocked the proposed Albertsons-Kroger grocery store merger, Albertsons pulled out and is suing Kroger on the grounds that it did not try hard enough to get regulatory approval for the merger, The Washington Post and other publications reported.

On Tuesday, both a federal district court in Oregon and a state court in Washington blocked the $24.6 billion deal , saying it would reduce competition, which would harm shoppers, said National Public Radio.

–The Hagstrom Report