Alexis Tilton

Alexis is the 18-year-old daughter of Tony and Penny Tilton. She is the younger sister to her brother Austin.

Alexis and her family live on a ranch by Mt. Vernon, South Dakota.

Lexi is a senior at Corsica-Stickney high school. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, National Honor Society and high school rodeo. Her athleticism shows in every sport she is commited to and is applauded by so many. Her most influential mentor is her brother Austin, who is a bullfighter. Her love for the sport of rodeo started at a very young age.

Lexi is sponsored by Nikki Boomsma with locks of Gold in Mitchell, South Dakota.