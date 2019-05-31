All Breeds Cattle Tour planned for Watford City/Williston area

Each year, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) coordinates an All Breeds Cattle Tour (ABCT) to showcase seedstock producers and their operations from different regions of the state. This year, the 33rd annual tour moves to Watford City, N.D., Williston, N.D., and the surrounding areas.

Those interested in hosting a tour stop are invited to attend a preliminary planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. CT on June 26 at the McKenzie County Courthouse’s Yellowstone Room in Watford City. Among other things, attendees will discuss tour dates, a potential tour route and a headquarters location.

For more information about the ABCT, contact NDSA Special Projects Director Elizabeth Neshem at (701) 223-2522 or eneshem@ndstockmen.org.

–North Dakota Stockmen Association