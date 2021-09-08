All Breeds Cattle Tour will showcase Devils Lake-area breeders

Fourteen of the region’s premier seedstock operations will be featured on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 34th annual All Breeds Cattle Tour Oct. 4-5 in the Devils Lake, N.D., area. “We’re excited to welcome guests to the 2021 All Breeds Cattle Tour,” said Tour Co-Chairman Steve Gilje of Rolette, N.D. “Several different breeds will be showcased on the tour, and the hosts are all committed to producing high-quality cattle that can be profitable for seedstock and commercial cattle producers alike.”

Monday, Oct. 4

Registration begins at 7 a.m. Oct. 4 at the tour headquarters, the Fireside Inn in Devils Lake, N.D. The bus will depart from there at 7:45 a.m. for a stop at Midway Polled Herefords of Sheyenne, N.D., where breakfast will be served. Next, the tour will travel to Topp Angus of Grace City, N.D. Following that stop will be Spickler Ranch North of Glenfield, N.D., where lunch will be served. Farnsworth Angus of McHenry, N.D., will also have its cattle on display. Later, the tour will depart for Jallo Angus Ranch of Fordville, N.D., where guest Bina Charolais of Lawton, N.D., will also be featured. Then, the tour will stop at Ellingson Simmentals of Dahlen, N.D., and, lastly for Day 1, to Michigan, N.D., to visit Grassy Meadow Ranch. A 5:45 p.m. social and 6:30 p.m. supper at Grassy Meadow Ranch’s sale facility catered by Carnivore Catering will conclude the day.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

The tour will resume Oct. 5 with a 7:30 a.m. registration and an 8 a.m. departure from the Fireside Inn for a visit to Lazy W Angus Ranch of Cando, N.D., where breakfast will be provided. Next, the tour will head to Nelson Angus Ranch of Egeland, N.D., where Johnson Brothers Angus, also of Egeland, N.D., will have cattle on display before heading to McCumber Angus Ranch of Rolette, N.D., where lunch will be provided. Then, tour-goers will visit Gurr Lake Angus, also of Rolette, N.D., and, lastly, Kenner Simmental Ranch of Leeds, N.D., where the grand doorprize, a Blackstone grill, will be given away. Guests must be present to win.

A block of rooms has been reserved at the Fireside Inn. To make reservations and receive a discounted room rate, call (701) 662-6760 and mention the All Breeds Cattle Tour.

There is no cost to attend the tour. Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged for meal and bus planning purposes. To ensure a spot on the bus and be entered in a special incentive drawing for a $250 cash prize, call (701) 223-2522 or e-mail eneshem@ndstockmen.org by Sept. 22.

All times listed are Central. For more information, visit http://www.ndstockmen.org/programs/all-breeds-cattle-tour .

The All Breeds Cattle Tour is an annual project of the NDSA Seedstock Council

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association