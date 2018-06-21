All Breeds Ranch Horse Challenge: Billings, July 7-8

An All -Breeds Ranch Horse Challenge competition will be in Billings, Montana, July 7-8 at the MetraPark Super Barn. Organized and managed by the Eastern Montana Apaloosa Horse Club, the event is believed to be the first of its kind.

Approved by the Appaloosa Horse Club, The American Quarter Horse Association, and the American Paint Horse Association (pending), the competition will also feature classes for Arabians, Morgans and an All Other Breeds division. The judge, Marilyn Randall of Bridgers is a well-known horse woman and judge.

Divisions for each breed are: Senior Horse, Junior Horse, Non Pro/Amateur, Youth 13 & Under and Youth 14-18.

Classes Offered in each division are: Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, Ranch Reining, Ranch Trail Pleasure, and Ranch Conformation.

High Point horse and rider combination for each division and each breed will be awarded, and a Working Saddle will be awarded to the Overall Champion Ranch Horse.

For information and entry forms, please call Lesli Clen at 406-690-4451 or check them out on Faceoook – All Breed Ranch Horse Challenge.

