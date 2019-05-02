All EHV-1 quarantines and restricted travel recommendations lifted

(LAS VEGAS, Nev.) – As of May 1, the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) has lifted all quarantines for Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 (EHV-1) in the state. One positive case related to an aborted horse was confirmed in Humboldt County; no quarantine has been issued for this case because the incubation period has passed, and no horses have been moved to or from the property.

“This case shows how the disease is spread among the equine population,” Dr. JJ Goicoechea, NDA state veterinarian, said. “The mare that aborted was never moved. The virus was brought home from a rodeo on another horse that was exposed, but never showed signs of disease.”

EHV-1 is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it, they are required to notify the Nevada Department of Agriculture, per NRS 571.160. A list of reportable diseases can be found at agri.nv.gov.

State veterinarian says: continue to monitor horses, practice biosecurity

Even though the spread of disease has slowed, Dr. Goicoechea continues to recommend best biosecurity practices as event season is underway. Always monitor horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose.

Biosecurity means doing everything possible to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles. EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:

Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.

Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.

Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.

–Nevada Department of Agriculture