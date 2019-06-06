Alltech South Dakota to donate trip to Ireland in support of Feeding South Dakota

[BROOKINGS, S.D.] – Global animal health and nutrition company Alltech is proud to support Feeding South Dakota by donating a trip to Ireland that will be presented at the sixth annual South Dakota Prime Time Gala on June 22, 2019.

During the six-day Alltech International Beef Tour to Ireland, four people will have the opportunity to experience Irish beef production, as well as Alltech’s presence in Ireland, first-hand. Alltech’s late founder, Dr. Pearse Lyons, was born and raised in Ireland and, in 2017, the Pearse Lyons Distillery at St. James opened in Dublin.

“Alltech is proud to support this great event for the beef industry” said Jon Hardt, regional sales manager at Alltech. “Dr. Lyons used to say that it’s not about making money; it’s about making a difference. The money raised at the Prime Time Gala will benefit thousands of people in need throughout South Dakota, and we are honored to be part of it.”

Hosted by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, the Prime Time Gala is an annual fundraiser that supports Feeding South Dakota, an organization that provides emergency food assistance to thousands of people in any given week and hundreds of men, women and children across South Dakota every day.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation has pledged to raise $150,000 for Feeding South Dakota at the 2019 Prime Time Gala.

–Alltech