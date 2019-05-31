Alternative forages and cover crops workshop, June 11 in Rapid City

Join us for an educational meeting of producers and industry professionals with presentations as well as open discussion for all. Area NRCS and South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will be present to share experiences and knowledge regarding cover crops, alternative forages and soil health.

Topics:

• Planting Options following a delayed spring

• Forage seeding windrows, what to plant, and potential returns on investment

• Livestock: Nutritional quality of different alternative forages and cover crops

• Soil Health and Cover Crops: Principles and Practical Application

Functions of different cover crop species

Choosing a cover crop blend to fit your goals

Using livestock to create revenue from cover crops

Persons requiring special accommodations or materials in an alternative formate, please contact Matt Odden at 605-342-0301 x3 or matthew.odden@usda.gov one week prior to the event.

–USDA/Soil Health Coalition/Millborn Seeds, Conservation District