Always two weeks away from a drought: Area producers talk moisture, grasshoppers

North Dakota looks good after some rain. (Ron Volk) rain

Early spring in Southwest North Dakota, even heavy winter snows did little good. (Ron Volk) rain1

North Dakota was in extreme drought in 2022. (Ron Volk) rain2

Early spring south of Hardin, Montana. (Spencer Kehler) rain3

Alfalfa in Montana after a wet May. (Spencer Kehler) rain4

Some Montana producers are dry, while neighbors flood. A early June storm brought heavy rain, hail and damaging winds. (Spencer Kehler) rain7

Nebraska producers facing drought stricken pastures culled hard in early 2023, photo taken in Red Willow County, Nebraska earlier this year. (John Odea) rain8

Much of the region was in some form of drought in 2022 even with record breaking snowfall over the winter, the outlook coming into spring was bleak. But the first of May brought moisture to some in the Tri-State Livestock News readership area.

The entire state of Nebraska save for a portion of the most extreme southeast county are considered to be in drought, according to the US drought monitor. At least 21 counties are totally or partly included in an “exceptional drought” (the most severe on the monitor) teardrop shape located on the east side of the state. A bigger teardrop of “extreme drought” (the second most severe) totally surrounds the exceptional drought area.

Western and central Nebraska suffered from extreme drought in 2022 with areas being the driest in a hundred years. With spring moisture being fairly widespread across the western part of the state, forage is looking better but the drought has moved east with homeowners even worried about established trees dying.

Over 75 percent of Kansas is shown to be suffering from drought as well, with nearly half the state in extreme or exceptional drought.

Red Willow County, Nebraska producer John Odea said his part of the cornhusker state is one area blessed by some recent rain.

“We have received between 8 and 18 inches of rain depending on location in the month of May across Southwest Nebraska. Pasture and hayfield response has been unbelievable. A couple summer rains and we will have dryland grain crops,” said Odea. “Everyone cut numbers early for the most part and delayed turnout for about a month. I would say the drastic culling is done for now.”

Daryl Storm ranches near Meadow, South Dakota in the northwest part of the state. He reported that his area had a decent start with some nice rains in mid-May but only a few little showers since then. “There will be no hay unless we get some moisture this weekend. We have some late season grass that might make if we get rain but the other grass has headed out and the grasshoppers are terrible already. We don’t overgraze so we have grass in the pastures, but we need rain.”

Isabel, South Dakota rancher Mike Maher said they had a good three inches of rain in May, but things are getting dry now. “We have had a few scattered showers and we will get by with our grass but the hay crop will be a little short. We had enough snowfall to fail the dams and they should make the summer.”

He also said that alfalfa is being knocked down now and that the crops have a start but need rain. “The rain has been spotty, just 10-15 miles south of our place it’s a lot dryer. The grasshoppers are getting to be a problem now.”

Southeast South Dakota is also very dry but on June 9, several counties received well over an inch of rain. Producer Jed Olbertson said he couldn’t remember the last time he had had an inch and a half of rain. “I’m on the edge of the corn belt and some places have only had six tenths since the frost went out. This rain is a big deal. It will ensure we get something. Some cow guys told me that if we didn’t get rain by June 15, they wouldn’t have silage.”

He also said that this rain will help his soybean germinate and that the corn looks so much happier than the day before. “Our snow gave us zero benefits and our root moisture is way worse than it was in 2012. It’s so dry I haven’t mowed my lawn for the second time this year. Our pasture conditions are pretty bad but with this rain we have a chance at a second cutting of alfalfa. Most of the fields hadn’t greened up since they were cut two weeks ago. To quote my late neighbor on the scattered showers. “Left my overshoes on the front steps last night… this morning, one was full of water and the other still had dust in it””.

Spencer Kehler ranches 30 miles south of Hardin, Montana and he said the moisture has been extremely sporadic with some areas receiving six inches of rain in the last month and the neighbor only getting a half inch. “We are haying alfalfa now because of the cutworms but people should have plenty of grass. We are coming off extreme drought in 2021 and 2022 wasn’t great.”

He also said that there appears to be a lot of sweet clover so the honeybees should have a good season. Some guys are depressed because of too much rain and and others because it’s too dry but our crops look good.”

Southwest North Dakota suffered through a long, cold, snowy winter and a cold spring. “Between the week of May 7th through the 14th and Memorial Day week we had a good three to four inches of rain. Our alfalfa looks ok, probably better than average. Our grass hay because of the cold spring won’t be very good. Moisture wise this is the best we have been in a couple years,” said Ron Volk of Sentinel Butte, North Dakota. “We are very thankful right now, the crops look good, and the pastures look great but in this country, we are always only two weeks away from a drought.”