AM Radio Essential in Rural America, Groups Say

(WASHINGTON) – On Tuesday, the Rural & Agriculture Council of America (RACA) and seven other organizations representing rural and agricultural interests wrote a letter to Congressional leaders in support of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act . This bill would require vehicles manufactured in, or imported into, the U.S. to have devices installed that provide access to AM radio.



In the letter, the groups say, “AM radio is an essential communications medium in rural America. Local news, weather, and sports reporters are recognized as respected sources for information that affects the lives of millions of rural residents.”



Other organizations signing onto the letter include the Latino Farmers & Ranchers International, Inc., Livestock Marketing Association, National Grange, National Farmers Union, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, and the North Dakota Farmers Union.

