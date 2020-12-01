Amdahl Angus and Hereford 44th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, north of Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages

60 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,183

13 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,403

12 Fall Angus Bulls – $6,583

14 Yearling Hereford bulls – $3,464

10 Two Year Old Hereford bulls – $4,050

6 Registered Angus bred cows – $3,200

8 Registered Hereford bred cows – $1,950

1 Pick of Registered Angus Open Heifers at $3,500

26 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,630

It was a beautiful fall-like day for the 44th Annual Amdahl Angus and Hereford Production sale with a large crowd of buyers on hand for the sale. Excellent sale for the Amdahl family.

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 4, Amdahl Enhance 9205, 8/19 son of SydGen Enhance to Joseph Angus, Winner, SD for $14,000.

Lot 13, Amdahl Range Master 0104, 1/20 son of the home raised herd sire Amdahl Range Master 830 to Lynn Ranch, Edgemont, SD at $14,000.

Lot 1, Amdahl Growth Fund 9200, 8/19 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Joseph Angus, Winner, SD for $10,000.

Lot 23, Amdahl Phoenix 083, 1/20 son of GAR Phoenix to Mollman Ranch, Morristown, SD for $8,000.

Lot 48, Amdahl Range Master 039, 1/20 son of Amdahl Range Master 830 to Smiths Saddle Butte Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $8,000.

Travis and Rebecca Smith, Smith's Saddle Butte Ranch, Buffalo, SD at the Amdahl Angus and Hereford sale.



Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 106, KB L1 Domino 918G, 1/19 son of KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET to Cory Rust, Okaton, SD for $6,000.

Lot 116, TA Tested 0314H, 1/20 son of EF Beef X651 Tested A250 to Peterson & Son, Edgemont, SD for $5,250.

Lot 109, KB L1 Domino 958G, 2/19 son of HH Advance 7074 ET to Danelle Mutchler, Newell, SD for $4,750.

Lot 114, TA Tested 0327H, 1/20 son of EF Beef X651 Tested A250 to Brakke Ranches, Inc., Presho, SD for $4,750.

A highlight of the sale was the pick of the 2020 born Angus heifers selling to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Rygate, MT for $3,500.

JD Amdahl made the auction block announcements at the Amdahls' sale.



Bob and Sam Orwick, Newell, SD. Repeat Amdahl bull buyers.

