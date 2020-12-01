Amdahl Angus and Hereford 44th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2020
Location: Sale held at the ranch, north of Rapid City, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Averages
60 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,183
13 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,403
12 Fall Angus Bulls – $6,583
14 Yearling Hereford bulls – $3,464
10 Two Year Old Hereford bulls – $4,050
6 Registered Angus bred cows – $3,200
8 Registered Hereford bred cows – $1,950
1 Pick of Registered Angus Open Heifers at $3,500
26 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,630
It was a beautiful fall-like day for the 44th Annual Amdahl Angus and Hereford Production sale with a large crowd of buyers on hand for the sale. Excellent sale for the Amdahl family.
Top Angus bulls:
Lot 4, Amdahl Enhance 9205, 8/19 son of SydGen Enhance to Joseph Angus, Winner, SD for $14,000.
Lot 13, Amdahl Range Master 0104, 1/20 son of the home raised herd sire Amdahl Range Master 830 to Lynn Ranch, Edgemont, SD at $14,000.
Lot 1, Amdahl Growth Fund 9200, 8/19 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Joseph Angus, Winner, SD for $10,000.
Lot 23, Amdahl Phoenix 083, 1/20 son of GAR Phoenix to Mollman Ranch, Morristown, SD for $8,000.
Lot 48, Amdahl Range Master 039, 1/20 son of Amdahl Range Master 830 to Smiths Saddle Butte Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $8,000.
Top Hereford Bulls:
Lot 106, KB L1 Domino 918G, 1/19 son of KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET to Cory Rust, Okaton, SD for $6,000.
Lot 116, TA Tested 0314H, 1/20 son of EF Beef X651 Tested A250 to Peterson & Son, Edgemont, SD for $5,250.
Lot 109, KB L1 Domino 958G, 2/19 son of HH Advance 7074 ET to Danelle Mutchler, Newell, SD for $4,750.
Lot 114, TA Tested 0327H, 1/20 son of EF Beef X651 Tested A250 to Brakke Ranches, Inc., Presho, SD for $4,750.
A highlight of the sale was the pick of the 2020 born Angus heifers selling to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Rygate, MT for $3,500.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User