Amdahl Angus and Hereford 44th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com
Amdahl Angus and Hereford 44th Annual Production Sale

Carrie Stadheim
  

 

 

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, north of Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages

60 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,183

13 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,403

12 Fall Angus Bulls – $6,583

14 Yearling Hereford bulls – $3,464

10 Two Year Old Hereford bulls – $4,050

6 Registered Angus bred cows – $3,200

8 Registered Hereford bred cows – $1,950

1 Pick of Registered Angus Open Heifers at $3,500

26 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,630

 

It was a beautiful fall-like day for the 44th Annual Amdahl Angus and Hereford Production sale with a large crowd of buyers on hand for the sale. Excellent sale for the Amdahl family.

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 4, Amdahl Enhance 9205, 8/19 son of SydGen Enhance to Joseph Angus, Winner, SD for $14,000.

Lot 13, Amdahl Range Master 0104, 1/20 son of the home raised herd sire Amdahl Range Master 830 to Lynn Ranch, Edgemont, SD at $14,000.

Lot 1, Amdahl Growth Fund 9200, 8/19 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Joseph Angus, Winner, SD for $10,000.

Lot 23, Amdahl Phoenix 083, 1/20 son of GAR Phoenix to Mollman Ranch, Morristown, SD for $8,000.

Lot 48, Amdahl Range Master 039, 1/20 son of Amdahl Range Master 830 to Smiths Saddle Butte Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $8,000.

Travis and Rebecca Smith, Smith's Saddle Butte Ranch, Buffalo, SD at the Amdahl Angus and Hereford sale.

Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 106, KB L1 Domino 918G, 1/19 son of KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET to Cory Rust, Okaton, SD for $6,000.

Lot 116, TA Tested 0314H, 1/20 son of EF Beef X651 Tested A250 to Peterson & Son, Edgemont, SD for $5,250.

Lot 109, KB L1 Domino 958G, 2/19 son of HH Advance 7074 ET to Danelle Mutchler, Newell, SD for $4,750.

Lot 114, TA Tested 0327H, 1/20 son of EF Beef X651 Tested A250 to Brakke Ranches, Inc., Presho, SD for $4,750.

A highlight of the sale was the pick of the 2020 born Angus heifers selling to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Rygate, MT for $3,500.

JD Amdahl made the auction block announcements at the Amdahls' sale.
Bob and Sam Orwick, Newell, SD. Repeat Amdahl bull buyers.
The settlement table was busy at the conclusion of the Amdahl Angus and Hereford sale.

 

