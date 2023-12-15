Amdahl Angus and Hereford Fall Bull and Female Production Sale Plus Complete Hereford Herd Dispersion
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Dec. 7, 2023
Location: at the ranch north of Rapid City, South Dakota
Auctioneers: Doug Dietterle and Wes Tiemann
Averages:
70 Angus Yearling Bulls avg. $5,339
2 Angus Open Heifers avg. $5,000
3 Angus Bred Cows avg. $5,833
3 Angus Bred Heifers avg. $4,583
1 Angus Donor Cow avg. $6,500
24 Hereford Yearling Bulls avg. $4833
1 Hereford Two-yr-old Bull avg. $5500
18 Hereford Open Heifers avg. $2369
12 Hereford Bred Heifers avg. $3433
33 Hereford Bred Cows avg. $3542
5 Hereford Pairs avg. $3480
44 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $2603
Amdahl Angus, owned by J.D. and Annie and Tim and Marcia Amdahl, hosted a huge crowd for their annual December bull and female sale and Hereford dispersion. This was a very active sale, with many repeat bull buyers on hand.
The female sale was a good one, with extra interest in purchasing some of the top Hereford females in this dispersion.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 1: $12,500 to Mollman Ranch, Morristown, SD – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Bubs Southern Charm AA31
Lot 4: $9,000 to Hunter Peterson, Buffalo, Wyoming – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Deer Valley Growth Fund
Lot 48: $9,000 to Ken Lensegrav, Interior, South Dakota – RRR Free State R1110 x GAR Phoenix
Top Selling Angus Bred Females:
Lot 114: $7,000 to Lynden Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska – LD Capitalist 316 x CB Block Party 156
Lot 107: $6,500 to Kern Cattle, Visalia, California – Hoover Know How x Basin Payweight 1682
Lot 115: $6,500 to Lynden Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska – CTS Remedy 1T01 x Amdahl’s Heavy Duty 323
Top Selling Angus Open Heifers:
Lot 101: $5,500 to Huwa Cattle Co, Roggen, Colorado – Poss Remington x Spring Cove Reno 4021
Lot 103: $4,500 to Green Mountain Angus Farm, Ryegate, Montana – RRR Free State R1110 x Connealy Treasure 0369
Top Selling Hereford Bulls:
Lot 73: $10,500 to Mark Cooper, Ewing, Nebraska – Pyramid Historic 0156 ET x KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET
Lot 90: $7,000 to Orwick Ranch, Newell, South Dakota – Pyramid Historic 0156 ET x CL 1 Domino 269Z 1ET
Top Selling Hereford Bred Females:
Lot 184: $6,250 to Diamond Dot, Hobson, MT – CL Domino 2121Z x HH Advance 6001S
Lot 175: $5,000 to Wyatt Schaack, Wall, South Dakota – USP Sensation 2504 ET x CL1 Domino 4168B 1ET
Top Selling Hereford Open Heifer:
Lot 120: $3,750 to MW Herefords, Fredonia, North Dakota – Pyramid Historic 0156 ET x CL 1 Domino 6104D