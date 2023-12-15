Amdahl Angus and Hereford Fall Bull and Female Production Sale Plus Complete Hereford Herd Dispersion

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Location: at the ranch north of Rapid City, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Doug Dietterle and Wes Tiemann

Averages:

70 Angus Yearling Bulls avg. $5,339

2 Angus Open Heifers avg. $5,000

3 Angus Bred Cows avg. $5,833

3 Angus Bred Heifers avg. $4,583

1 Angus Donor Cow avg. $6,500

24 Hereford Yearling Bulls avg. $4833

1 Hereford Two-yr-old Bull avg. $5500

18 Hereford Open Heifers avg. $2369

12 Hereford Bred Heifers avg. $3433

33 Hereford Bred Cows avg. $3542

5 Hereford Pairs avg. $3480

44 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $2603

Amdahl Angus, owned by J.D. and Annie and Tim and Marcia Amdahl, hosted a huge crowd for their annual December bull and female sale and Hereford dispersion. This was a very active sale, with many repeat bull buyers on hand.

The female sale was a good one, with extra interest in purchasing some of the top Hereford females in this dispersion.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $12,500 to Mollman Ranch, Morristown, SD – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Bubs Southern Charm AA31

Lot 4: $9,000 to Hunter Peterson, Buffalo, Wyoming – Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Deer Valley Growth Fund

Lot 48: $9,000 to Ken Lensegrav, Interior, South Dakota – RRR Free State R1110 x GAR Phoenix

Top Selling Angus Bred Females:

Lot 114: $7,000 to Lynden Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska – LD Capitalist 316 x CB Block Party 156

Lot 107: $6,500 to Kern Cattle, Visalia, California – Hoover Know How x Basin Payweight 1682

Lot 115: $6,500 to Lynden Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska – CTS Remedy 1T01 x Amdahl’s Heavy Duty 323

Top Selling Angus Open Heifers:

Lot 101: $5,500 to Huwa Cattle Co, Roggen, Colorado – Poss Remington x Spring Cove Reno 4021

Lot 103: $4,500 to Green Mountain Angus Farm, Ryegate, Montana – RRR Free State R1110 x Connealy Treasure 0369

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 73: $10,500 to Mark Cooper, Ewing, Nebraska – Pyramid Historic 0156 ET x KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET

Lot 90: $7,000 to Orwick Ranch, Newell, South Dakota – Pyramid Historic 0156 ET x CL 1 Domino 269Z 1ET

Top Selling Hereford Bred Females:

Lot 184: $6,250 to Diamond Dot, Hobson, MT – CL Domino 2121Z x HH Advance 6001S

Lot 175: $5,000 to Wyatt Schaack, Wall, South Dakota – USP Sensation 2504 ET x CL1 Domino 4168B 1ET

Top Selling Hereford Open Heifer:

Lot 120: $3,750 to MW Herefords, Fredonia, North Dakota – Pyramid Historic 0156 ET x CL 1 Domino 6104D

Auctioneer Doug Dietterle with Mark Cooper, Orchard, Nebraska, who bought three Hereford bulls.