 Amdahl Angus and Hereford take overall honors in Central States Fair Pen of 3 | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Amdahl Angus and Hereford take overall honors in Central States Fair Pen of 3

News News |

Champion pen of heifer calves: Turtle Creek Angus, Faith, SD

Champion pen of steers: Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD

Champion pen of bulls: Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Rapid City, SD

Champion pen of bred heifers: Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Rapid City, SD

Overall grand champion pen: Bred Heifers from Amdahl

Judges: Cody Chabot from Sundance WY, Scott Shoun, New Underwood, SD, Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, SD.

Sponsors: Tri-State Livestock News, SD Beef Council, Runnings.

Champion pen of steers, Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD.
Champion pen of heifer calves, Turtle Creek Angus, Faith, SD.
Champion pen of bred heifers, and Overall Grand Champion pen: Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Rapid City, SD. Pictured: Scott Dirk with TSLN, judge Cody Chabot from Sundance, Wyoming, Marcia and Tim Amdahl, judge Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, SD and judge Scott Shoun, New Underwood, SD. Codi Mills
Courtesy photos
Champion pen of bulls, Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Rapid City, SD.
News
See more

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User