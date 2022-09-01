Amdahl Angus and Hereford take overall honors in Central States Fair Pen of 3
Champion pen of heifer calves: Turtle Creek Angus, Faith, SD
Champion pen of steers: Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD
Champion pen of bulls: Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Rapid City, SD
Champion pen of bred heifers: Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Rapid City, SD
Overall grand champion pen: Bred Heifers from Amdahl
Judges: Cody Chabot from Sundance WY, Scott Shoun, New Underwood, SD, Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, SD.
Sponsors: Tri-State Livestock News, SD Beef Council, Runnings.
News
