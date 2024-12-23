Amdahl Angus “Breeding Excellence” Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Dec. 14, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch, north of Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann



Sales Manager: CK 6 Sales Consulting



Averages:

80 Yearling Angus bulls – $7,531

12 Open Angus heifers – $5,791

13 Angus bred cows – $5,326



JD and Annie Amdahl and kids along with Tim and Marcia Amdahl held their annual Amdahl Angus “Breeding Excellence” sale at the ranch on Dec. 14. There was a great crowd that came out to enjoy the beautiful day and fantastic set of Angus cattle. JD has invested in some cutting edge herd genetics in the way of herd sires and ET, embryo work and it really paid off for this sale.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 44, Amdahl Head Man 4042, Jan. 3, 2024 son of Baldridge Headstart x Amdahl Range Master 830 to Panther Creek Cattle, Bowen, IL for $16,000.



Lot 45, Amdahl Headstart 4019, Dec. 28, 2023 son of Baldridge Headstart x Hoover Know How to Baker’s LeMar Angus, St. Onge, South Dakota, for $14,000.



Lot 16, Amdahl War Cry 4008, Dec. 25, 2023 son of Baldridge War Cry K041 x Spring Cove Reno 4021 to Mike Koenig, Spencer, Nebraska, for $12,500.



Lot 3, Amdahl Black River 3230, Aug. 10, 2023 son of Amdahl Black River 093 x Spring Cove Reno 4021 to Vance Martin, Midland, South Dakota, for $12,000.



Lot 27, Amdahl Grit 4062, Jan. 7, 2024 son of RRR Grit x Bubs Southern Charm to Lynn Ranch, Edgemont, South Dakota, for $11,000.



Lot 51, Amdahl Kash Deposit 4100, Jan. 27, 2024 son of Basin Kash Deposit 2138 x Vermilion Spur E143 to Peterson & Son, Edgemont, South Dakota, for $11,000.



Top open heifers:

Lot 101, Amdahls Dixie Erica 4089, Jan. 20, 2024 daughter of Baldridge War Cry K041 x CTS Remedy 1101 to Gill Cowles, Rockfield, Kentucky, for $10,500.



Lot 97, Amdahl Miss Rose 4013, Dec. 6, 2023 daughter of Poss Pendleton x Schelskes Consensus 2327A to Gill Cowles, Rockfield, Kentucky, for $8,000.



The top selling bred female was lot 113, Amdahl Miss Blackbird 3002, Dec. 2022 daughter of Baldridge Flagstone F411 x CTS Remedy 1101 bred to Huwa Steadfast to Miller Angus of Draper, South Dakota for $7,000.



